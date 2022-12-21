The East Carolina football team was on the practice field Wednesday morning for the final practice of the season at its own facilities ahead of the upcoming Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 against Coastal Carolina in Birmingham, Ala.
And while the team had the immediate future in mind, Wednesday marked an important moment for the far future as coach Mike Houston announced the team’s 2023 recruiting class that signed throughout the day as part of the December early signing period.
The Pirates signed 15 players from the high school ranks across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Seven recruits are from Georgia, the source of the majority of the incoming class, four are from South Carolina, while two come from Florida and two from North Carolina.
Houston said the team will also announce several incoming transfers on Thursday.
“Very pleased with the class we signed,” Houston said. “We’ve been working on this class for over a year now. … We felt really good about our class of committed players. I really like the group that has signed with us and we’re not quite finished yet.”
The Pirates added three wide receivers in Zion Agnew, Nate Branch and Malik Leverett. Leverett, at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, projects to play on the outside and his size makes him a sought-after recruit with a high ceiling.
“You can see he has a chance to be a special player in this league,” Houston said of Leverett.
The slot is where Branch and Agnew could make an impact for the Pirates down the road. Houston was most excited about Branch’s elite speed, and the coach could see Branch finding his way into kick return units. Agnew was a player that stood out to the Pirates’ coaching staff at a camp last summer.
“(Zion) would take every rep he could get on offense and then he would flip over and play corner on defense,” Houston said when recalling that camp performance. “And to be honest, he dominated camp that day. That was the day that I said, ‘That kid has that dog in him.’ He may not be the biggest guy in the world, but he has great hands and speed, and has that mentality to compete and play. And I do think because of his mentality he could possibly play early.”
With the transfer portal filled to the brim with college athletes moving schools, Houston still believes in recruiting high school athletes and using the portal as a filler for positions of need. The ECU coach said that he and his staff monitor the portal daily, though they are wary of doing all of their business there.
The Pirates hit on several big-time additions through the portal for this past season, including receivers Isaiah Winstead and Jaylen Johnson, as well as starting left tackle Justin Redd, among others. But the foundation of a program, Houston said, is built through high school recruiting classes.
“We signed a large number of high school kids today and I still believe in that,” he said. “I hope high school coaches hear me. We still believe in recruiting high schools and that’s going to be the foundation of our program, but I do think that the transfer portal has added a different bucket we can draw from to fill out our roster.
“We do try to be very, very cautious because we want to protect the culture of our locker room and I want to make sure we’re bringing in the right kinds of young men that will be enjoyable for us to coach and enjoyable for our players to be teammates with.”
With longtime quarterback Holton Ahlers playing his final game for ECU in the upcoming bowl game, Mason Garcia is in line to become the Pirates’ quarterback in 2023. As of Wednesday night, ECU has three QBs on its roster for 2023, including incoming freshman Raheim Jeter and returning player Alex Flinn.
Houston said the ideal number of quarterbacks is four for the start of the season, but that final piece won’t be added until the team can find the right fit. Having three quarterbacks also allows for each to get more development time in the spring and summer camp as the workload isn’t spread as thin.
“We’ve debated on bringing in another quarterback for the spring, but the more I looked at it I didn’t really see the right guy for that room,” Houston said. “Obviously we feel very good about Mason Garcia. He is the next quarterback at East Carolina and I want to make sure to continue to do a good job of developing him. He has been awesome during these bowl preps with his performance and everything.
“And Raheim, I told him you’re the next one up. The advantage of only having three in the room there with Alex added in, is Raheim is going to get coached and developed this spring and that’s the plus of staying at three. I do think we need four going into the season, so we’ll be on the lookout for another guy to add to that room in time, but I really like the three that we’re going to have in the spring.”
Also, local product in D.H. Conley offensive lineman Bryce Weaver signed to play for the Pirates. Houston raved about the high school senior’s size for his age and is excited to get Weaver into their training programs to hone his skill set.
“I think that he’s going to be a guy who will be a multiple-year starter for us and he’s got a very high ceiling,” Houston said. “So I’m excited about him physically, his character and his family. It’s an awesome deal having him sign here.”
ECU early signees
- QB: Raheim Jeter, 6-3, 230, Spartanburg (S.C.) HS
WR: Zion Agnew, 5-11, 170, Ridge View (S.C.) HS
WR: Nate Branch, 5-10, 172, Lower Richland (S.C.) HS
WR: Malik Leverett, 6-3, 200, Greenbrier (Ga.) HS
- RB: Javious Bond, 5–9, 170, Jones County (Ga.) HS
SAF: Javion Clark, 6-2, 175, Jones County (Ga.) HS
LB: Julien Davis, 6-2, 220, Union Grove (Ga.) HS
DE: Kieran Davis, 6-3, 240, Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.) HS
- OL: Kameron Durant, 6-4, 315, Cane Bay (S.C.) HS
TE: Antonio Ferguson, 6-4, 235, Apopka (Fla.) HS
DE: Demoris Jenkins, 6-5, 220, North Mecklenburg HS
LB: Dwight Johnson Jr., 6-1, 210, Dutchtown (Ga.) HS
DB: Kamaurri McKinley, 6-0, 174, Lakeland (Fla.) HS
SAF: Greg Turner, 6-2, 195, Cedar Grove (Ga.) HS
OL: Bryce Weaver, 6-3, 315, D.H. Conley
— expected to enroll in January