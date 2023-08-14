ECU Football Practice

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina football team conducted its first intra-squad scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday morning inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with all levels of the offense, defense and special teams in controlled scrimmage amid steamy conditions.

It was the first of two scrimmages for the Pirates under fifth-year head coach Mike Houston before the group turns their focus to the season opener on Sept. 2 against Michigan in Ann Arbor. ECU returned to practice on Monday for their last week of fall camp before classes start Aug. 21.


  