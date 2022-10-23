Central Florida came into Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with a top-10 defense and an offense that could score points in totals that begin with the number seven. And yet, East Carolina was ready for all of it and the Knights left Greenville in shambles.

The Pirates rolled up a 34-13 win on Saturday following a dominant performance from all sides of the ball. The win was ECU’s first against UCF since 2015, snapping a six-game losing streak while delivering one final parting shot to the Knights as they leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12.