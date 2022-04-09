The East Carolina football team completed its spring season with the annual purple-gold spring game on Saturday.
The defense stood out and dominated throughout much of the first half. Quarterbacks Holton Ahlers and Mason Garcia combined for seven offensive series in the first half which resulted in no points.
The first three series with Ahlers under center ended in punts, while the fourth drive was capped by a missed field goal by Owen Daffer from 41 yards that went wide right. Two of Garcia’s drives ended in punts and another missed field goal.
The defense played with speed and reaction, which was built from a familiarity from playing in the same system under defensive coordinator Blake Harrell since the 2020 season.
The offense found its rhythm and looked sharp at times in the second half, as Garcia led a pair of scoring drives. The first offensive points came from a Rahjai Harris touchdown run, and the other scoring drive ended in a field goal.
“I thought the defense was really dominant throughout the first half,” Pirates head coach Mike Houston said. “And we looked as good as we’ve looked all spring defensively, and it’s good to see from a defensive standpoint.”
Here’s what else stood out on Saturday.
Defensive team speed
Defensive players were flying around the field. The run defense was stout, as linebackers played downhill, filled gaps, and defended the edges well. The secondary made for tight windows for the quarterbacks and the receivers weren’t able to gain much separation.
It was an overall solid day for the defensive side of the ball.
“We talk about playing fast and sometimes we might not go out and run a fast 40,” Harrell said. “But if we know what we’re doing and we have confidence in what we’re doing, play with a little swagger, we’re going to appear like we’re flying around and playing fast and that obviously will give offenses problems. That’s what we preach and that’s what our guys buy into and they’ve done a good job of that.”
Safety Jireh Wilson intercepted third-string quarterback Ryan Stubblefield in a deep pass up the seam in the second half. Wilson said his transition to safety from strong-side linebacker has been smooth once he learned his keys, and has relied on his instincts to be effective.
Wilson noticed the speed with which his teammates were playing, too.
“We're all playing a lot faster now, flying around because we’re more comfortable in the defense,” Wilson said. “This defense is a little more complicated and it took a lot to learn. The first year was all about learning what our strengths were, and with Coach Harrell coming along, he made a big leap in play calling and putting us in the right position to get mentally prepared and we can just go out and play.”
Harrell also pointed to cornerback Demel Hickman as having a standout spring. After being low on the depth chart last season, the junior’s play has reflected the leaps he’s made in both athleticism and confidence on the field.
“He was a guy who was third our fourth on the depth chart last year and got limited snaps,” Harrell said. “But he’s done a really really nice job of coming in and competing with a chip on his shoulder. He has done a nice job and we’re excited about him moving forward.”
Houston said this was the best spring practice he’s been a part of.
“No doubt the best spring ball,” the head coach said. “I made our defensive coaches watch the 2019 spring game about a week ago, which in that game there was no defense at all. Just the thing that stood out was the speed and physicality you play with now that was absent then.”
Quarterback Mason Garcia
The Pirates’ backup quarterback showed plenty of signs of being a force at the college level once his time comes.
Garcia’s play during Saturday’s game, in what was the closest simulation to a real game setting, delivered optimism that the position will be in good hands for years to come.
With his 6-foot-5, 241-pound frame, Garcia displayed terrific mobility in the pocket. He showed an ability to climb the pocket under pressure while keeping his eyes downfield, and he also kept his feet moving while scanning the field and surveying potential targets.
“We saw just so much more maturity from him and that relaxing out there on the field from him,” Houston said. “One thing that stood out to me was his athleticism in the pocket and his ability to avoid the rush and extend plays. And he runs well enough to hurt you with his legs once he gets out of the pocket as well, and he throws pretty well on the run.”
Garcia has four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2022 season, and his continued progression is a welcome sign for the Pirates as Ahlers is in his final season.
“I hope we can keep him here that long,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “Because once you see him play I’m afraid they’re going to all want him.
“The sky’s the limit with this kid. This guy’s got unbelievable ability. You can compare him to a lot of guys at the next level and that day’s coming. I just hope we have a bunch of years with him as we get to see him develop as well. I just think the more he plays the better he gets.”
Holton Ahlers' intangibles
Even while Garcia impressed coaches with his mobility and strong, accurate arm, Ahlers showed a better understanding and command of the offense. That should be expected from a player entering his fifth year, but it doesn't diminish the importance.
Coaches noted the senior quarterback’s ability to identify blitzes and call out protection schemes while making sure the offense was set up correctly, something that the other quarterbacks struggled with at times.
“(The defense was) bringing a heavy blitz. When Holton was in there he was getting it ID’d correctly,” Kirkpatrick said. “For the most part, I thought Holton was pretty good on that. Now he didn’t have a great day but he was getting the protection. Mason might have missed a few early and he settled down in the second half and was pretty good at it.”
That comes with experience, too, something Ahlers has plenty of.
“There’s no substitution for experience,” Houston said. “Holton’s a great player and he’s also an experienced player. He has command of the complete offense. … With Holton, it’s like having a coach on the field. He means so much to the team, to that (quarterback) room. He’s been a great mentor to Mason and Ryan, and his job is to lead our team and make sure those guys are ready.”
Kirkpatrick also said that what Ahlers brings to the quarterback room is a healthy dose of maturity and a knowledge of what it takes to succeed at this level. The coach hopes that Ahlers’ work ethic rubs off on the younger players.
“He’s been a great role model in that when guys come out of high school they never really had to study, they’ve never had to get in there and look at film and really analyze stuff,” Kirkpatrick said. “They’ve just been the best players. And Holton’s been over there all the time, watching film and making suggestions.
“And Holton brought me his call list and said, ‘Here’s the plays I want to run.’ None of the other quarterbacks did that even though I encouraged that. But then they look and they go, ‘Oh, OK. I need to do that.’ And that will come, so he will be a great role model for all of them.”
Ring ceremony
Players from last were rewarded for their bowl-eligible season and first winning season since 2014 with rings.
Houston said that even though the Military Bowl was canceled, the players earned the right to celebrate such a successful season.
“It was the icing on the cake to the 2021 season,” Houston said. “The guys earned these. I know we didn’t win a bowl game, I understand that, but that’s not the kids’ fault. They were prepared to win it. They had a week of practice that I felt like we were going to go out and light it up offensively. From where this program was three years ago to where these kids brought it now, they deserve to have something to celebrate last season.”