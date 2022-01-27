The East Carolina football team hired Justin Anderson as director of player personnel and recruiting, according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston on Thursday.
Anderson served in the same player personnel role with the University of Virginia for six years.
Anderson, who will assume his new duties immediately, held an administrative support role at alma mater BYU before his time with the Cavaliers.
"Justin's addition to our family puts us in a very advantageous position that will positively impact the overall development of our program in addition to recruiting and roster management," Houston said. "He is a leader who owns an expansive skill set, an abundant work ethic and an impeccable attention to detail. Justin is a great fit for Pirate Nation and we're thrilled to have someone of his caliber with us."
During his tenure on Bronco Mendenhall's staff in Charlottesville, which began in 2016, he coordinated all of the Cavaliers' recruiting efforts and activities that included oversight of identification and evaluation of prospective incoming players. Anderson spearheaded the growth and development of recruiting and internal creative media departments that helped UVA produce its two highest-ranked signing classes in program history.
On the field, the Cavs earned bowl eligibility status in four of the last five seasons during Anderson's stay at Virginia: Military (2017), Belk (2018), Capital One Orange (2019) and Wasabi Fenway (2021). UVA also advanced to the ACC Championship Game in 2019 after capturing the league's Coastal Division title with a 6-2 record.
From 2010 to 2015, Anderson was an assistant coach at FCS-member Nicholls (La.) State serving as the passing game coordinator, wide receivers and tight ends coach and working as the NFL liaison.
He was promoted to the position of assistant head coach during his third season with the Colonels.
He spent the 2009 season as a graduate assistant coach at BYU after serving an internship with the Cougar football program in 2008. He broke into the coaching ranks as the offensive coordinator at Harmony (Fla.) High School from 2004 to 2007.