The players on the East Carolina football team hadn’t been in a position to play for a conference championship before this season.
A three-game winning streak to become bowl eligible before a matchup against Cincinnati set the table and dotted a path to that Dec. 3 game.
When ECU lost to Cincinnati, much more happened than a tally in the loss column. The Pirates lost their path to the conference title game and Jireh Wilson felt a shift in attitude among his teammates.
The loss was a letdown, and it carried over to the following week against Houston. The ensuing emotions, however, helped remind Wilson that his teammates cared deeply about their shared goals.
“The loss to Cincinnati kind of took us out of the race for the conference championship and that was a lot of our goals going into the season,” Wilson said on Tuesday. “We hadn’t been playing for that for a while so we didn’t realize how much it would hurt. We didn’t realize how much it would hurt, actually being kicked out of the conference championship race and I feel like that’s what kind of affected our mindset.
“It was hard for us to move on from that. After that game, you could tell there was a little lull throughout the locker room like, ‘Dang, we can’t go to a conference championship anymore.’ So it was nice to see that everybody was on the same page for the season and everybody had the same goals.”
ECU coach Mike Houston and his staff spent a little longer on reviewing the film and talking with players after practice on Sunday. He polled the players on what they thought went wrong in the 42-3 blowout loss to Houston, and several players met after that practice to discuss their thoughts on how to best recover from the loss.
“We had a team meeting on Sunday and came together as coaches and players trying to figure out what went wrong for us,” tight end Shane Calhoun said. “Was it our prepartion leading up to the game or was it just us as players not being locked in? I feel like we let Cincinnati beat us twice and we have to get that out of our system.”
The good thing for the Pirates is that they will have another opportunity to flush that performance out of their system when they travel to Philadelphia to play Temple at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the final game of the regular season.
ECU (6-5, 3-4 AAC) is coming off its first losing streak of the season and is eager to enter bowl season with a win to finish the regular season.
“It’s always encouraging when you have more games to play to get that taste out of your system,” Calhoun said. “If that was the last game of the season we obviously wouldn’t want to end the season like that so we’re just happy we have another opportunity this week.”
Houston said he didn’t get much sleep this weekend and has watched the film more than once and is ready to move on to Temple. His conclusion was the team wasn’t mentally prepared, and extra attention will be paid this week to cleaning that up before the end of the season.
“I watched (the game) multiple times and I don’t really care to watch it again,” Houston said. “But I spent a lot of time with the staff making sure that we were all on the same page as we watched it. And then we spent a little bit of extra time with the players watching it Sunday afternoon. My goal was to get it flushed from us on Sunday. We had a little bit of a longer team meeting with the team before we went out on Sunday.
“We’re all ticked off at it, we’re all ticked off the way we played. Nobody wants to go out there and look like that. I certainly don’t want to. I’m not accustomed to that and it’s not how we will represent this institution, this athletic department. So, everybody’s determined to play better. Everybody is ticked about last weekend. Anybody that’s upset about how we played, I promise you have slept more than I have since last Saturday.”