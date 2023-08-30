090322_gdr_ecufootball-12.jpg

East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston, pictured in a game last season against N.C. State, will lead the Pirates into a tough environment on Saturday at No. 2 Michigan.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector

East Carolina will begin its 2023 college football season on Saturday in a unique environment, on the road against Michigan in the largest stadium in the country.

The Pirates and Wolverines will play in front of nearly 108,000 fans on Saturday inside Michigan Stadium. ECU coach Mike Houston said that preparing for the loud environment will include taking the team to the venue on Friday so the players can get an early look at what to expect on game day.


  