The East Carolina football team is back.
That sound coming from the practice fields on the ECU campus is the sound of the Pirates ramping back up to game speed and physicality ahead of Friday’s American Athletic Conference showdown at Cincinnati.
ECU (6-3, 3-2 AAC) is coming off its much-needed bye week after nine straight weeks of games and enters the final three games of the regular season with much left to be decided.
And how the conference standings shake out largely hinges on their play over the final three weeks of the season.
“We’ll be back out there (Monday) afternoon with a fully-padded practice in preparation for Friday night,” ECU coach Mike Houston said on Monday. “Obviously, a huge challenge going on the road to Cincinnati Friday night. The kids, they’re excited for kind of the fourth quarter of our season and we talked about it in those terms.”
The Pirates close the regular season with a road game at Cincinnati, followed by a home game against Houston before the season finale on the road at Temple. ECU will have to win out and receive some help in the form of a Central Florida loss in order to make their way into the AAC championship game.
The Bearcats are coming off a 20-10 win over Navy over the weekend where they extended their home winning streak to 31 games. Cincinnati is one of three teams ahead of the Pirates in the conference standings, which underlines the importance of the game.
And for the Pirates, who are on a three-game winning streak following a road win at BYU on Oct. 28 that vaulted them into bowl eligibility, the idea is to recapture what had worked so well for them heading into the open week.
“It’s that fine line that we needed some time to recover. It had been a pretty hard stretch of nine weeks of straight regular season,” Houston said. “So we needed a little bit of time, but at the same time, we’re playing so well. And so I think we had enough time off last week, we had three really good practices, we had a good day (Sunday), so now they’ve got to take the next step with contact, because it’s going to be a very physical football game Friday night.
“And it’s going to be a big point of emphasis with us this week is that we’ve got to play a certain way Friday night. That’s the way that we play, but I think (Monday) is an important day, (Tuesday’s) an important day and then you can sharpen things up and get your mindset ready going into Friday.”
Houston added that the win against BYU in front of the largest road crowd of the season helped prepare the players for what should be another hostile and loud environment that is expected at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.
Many of the starters received valuable time away from the crushing hits that football brings, while the coaching staff was able to take a breather and look at the team from a different viewpoint.
The coaching staff was able to scout the Pirates like they would an opponent as they combed through tape for tendencies that might give away what type of plays they were running, as well as looking for patterns that have emerged throughout the first nine games of the season.
Houston said that offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and defensive coordinator Blake Harrell have a sharp eye for noticing such tendencies and patterns, but the attention to those details increases during a bye week with no game to plan for the end of the week.
“You kind of evaluate yourself the way you do an opponent from a standpoint of just looking at things formationally in motion, down-and-distance-wise, just to kind of see what you’re what you’re showing,” the Pirates’ coach said. “I think that both coordinators have done a good job throughout the season of trying to be aware of things, but we all have tendencies. If you’re aware of them, then you can either avoid them or break them. But it’s good to understand what they are because you know that we can anticipate what kind of look you’re gonna get.”
Safety Julius Wood said the bye week gave the players a chance to appreciate what they have accomplished so far this season, while also allowing for a reset of sorts while heading into the final stretch of the regular season with conference championship aspirations still very much alive.
“We learned a lot about ourselves,” Wood said. “We had to pat ourselves on the back with how the season is going. And I just feel like, we got three more games and we just got to go out there and put it all out on the field every week. We talk about it, it’s in the back of our heads every day, but we just go about it day by day.”