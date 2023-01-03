East Carolina running back Keaton Mitchell has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
The third-year player announced his decision on Monday via social media.
Mitchell finished off back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards when he ran for a game-high 127 yards and one touchdown in the Pirates’ 53-29 win over Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27.
That performance capped a standout career that placed Mitchell among the best players in team history. Mitchell rushed for at least 100 yards in the final seven games of the season, and did rushed for 100 yards nine times this season.
He had 15 100-yard rushing games in his career.
Mitchell finished the 2022 season with a career-high 1,452 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns while adding 252 receiving yards and a score. His rushing total was the second most in a single season in school history, and he finished third all-time with 3,027 yards.
“After lots of thought and consideration, I would like to make my dream come true and follow in my father’s footsteps,” Mitchell wrote. “I am entering the 2023 NFL Draft.”
Mitchell’s father, Anthony, was a defensive back who played six seasons in the NFL from 2000-05. Anthony Mitchell won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. He also played for Jacksonville and Cincinnati.
Keaton Mitchell, who rushed for 1,132 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, entered this season as the Pirates’ starting running back along with Rahjai Harris.
When Harris suffered a season-ending injury in the fifth game of the season, much of the running duties were handed over to Mitchell.
The 5-foot-9, 184-pound back answered the expanded role with at least 100 yards in every game since Harris’ injury. Mitchell turned in his best effort in the regular season finale when he totaled a season-high 222 yards and three scores.
ECU’s backfield is in good hands next season as Harris is expected to fully recover while true freshman Marlon Gunn Jr. proved to be a strong runner while playing in 11 games.
