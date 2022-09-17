To say the East Carolina offense wasn’t bashful would be an understatement.
The Pirates’ receivers outplayed the Campbell defense all game and running back Keaton Mitchell turned in another game-breaking performance on the ground as the Pirates rolled up a 49-10 win on Saturday in Greenville.
ECU only had eyes for the end zone as it routinely passed up field goal attempts for touchdowns and buried the Camels in a flurry of second-half scores. The Pirates converted twice on fourth down, including a fourth-and-8 try where quarterback Holton Ahlers found Jaylen Johnson wide open for a 28-yard touchdown.
That score came on the first series of the second half and it was a dagger to Campbell's comeback hopes as ECU went on to score 42 unanswered points after trailing 10-7 in the first quarter.
The Pirates (2-1) faced a fourth-and-3, but a false start pushed the offense backward. Coach Mike Houston wasn’t deterred from the original plan and went with the same play call.
“The fourth down call, Ryan (Jones) had a false start and set us back and we stayed with it because we trusted our offensive line,” Houston said. “I thought Jaylen had a great matchup and Holton knew right where he was. So it was really good to see us win those 1-on-1 matchups down the field because we’re going to have to do that throughout the year because people are going to load up on Rahjai (Harris) and Keaton. So we’re going to have to throw the football the way we did tonight.”
In his session with reporters this week before the game, Campbell head coach Mike Minter detailed the challenges of defending all of the Pirates’ playmakers on offense. His fears were realized as ECU got just about everyone involved in the demolition of the Camels.
Eleven different players caught passes for ECU, while Ahlers was near perfect on a night where he became the American Athletic Conference’s all-time leader in passing yards and ECU’s all-time leader in total yards gained.
Ahlers finished 17-of-20 passing for 263 yards with three touchdowns and added a 2-yard touchdown run. Receivers Jaylen Johnson, C.J. Johnson and tight end Ryan Jones all caught touchdown passes. Isaiah Winstead led all receivers with 112 yards as the Toledo transfer recorded his first 100-yard game with ECU.
“It's almost hard to get them the ball sometimes because there's so many of them,” Ahlers said. “But I mean, everyone's going to have their game. Just super proud of the guys.”
Mitchell turned in the eighth 100-yard rushing game of his career and finished with 185 yards and an 18-yard touchdown run. Mitchell averaged 14.2 yards per carry, buoyed by a 42-yard run up the sideline that was made possible by great downfield blocking by Jaylen Johnson.
Winstead said the receivers made it a point to focus on run blocking because the talent in the backfield has the ability to break a big play at any moment.
“A lot (of pride) because basically if they score we feel like we score too,” Winstead said. “We’re a team, so when we spring a block for them our coach is happy for us, but I think it’s just as important as catching passes. I will say it’s easier (to block for Mitchell) because he is so fast. So really, I don’t have to make the best block, I just have to get in their way and he’s gone.”
Ahlers compared playing with Mitchell to growing up watching former ECU running back and NFL star Chris Johnson tear apart defenses.
“It’s the same as me as a kid watching Chris Johnson, and then handing it off to like, literally, Chris Johnson in my eyes now,” Ahlers said. “It's pretty cool.”
Harris joined the touchdown party in the third quarter with a nifty 17-yard run where he planted his foot for a cutback that left the Campbell defense in shambles. His score pushed the lead to 42-10 and the route was officially on.
Harris later ran for his second touchdown of the game, this one a 1-yard stretch to the outside with 11:11 remaining in the game to push the ECU lead to 49-10.
Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams gave the ECU defense all it could handle early as the dual-threat junior racked up 300 passing yards and 16 rushing yards, though his rushing total took a hit on several long losses.
It took some time for the Pirates to figure out Williams, who directed an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive on the game’s first series which ended with a 31-yard field goal. Later in the opening quarter, Williams found receiver Jalen Kelsey for a 61-yard touchdown pass which gave the Camels a 10-7 lead.
“You guys could see what kept me up all week in Hajj-Malik Williams,” Houston said. “Just an incredible athlete. I don’t know if you’re going to see a more athletic kid all year.”
ECU safety Teagan Wilk said it took some time to figure out Williams, as his athleticism extended plays and made him tough to contain. But once the Pirates got into the flow of the game, the defense settled in and was able to limit the Camels’ offense.
Williams made his first mistake of the game in the third quarter when he threw a pass over the middle of the field that Pirates’ linebacker Chance Bates picked off. Bates’ first interception with ECU led to a 2-yard Ahlers touchdown run.
“After the first drive I was kind of shaky about it but we continued a good path to the second quarter and so forth,” Wilk said. “I think we hung together pretty well. But probably some of our fans were scared after the first two drives. … We bounced back and pitched a shutout the other three quarters.”
ECU will open AAC play next week with a 6 p.m. home game against Navy on Sept. 24.