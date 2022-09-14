Jack Powers is still adjusting to life on the East Coast.
A native of Sacramento, Calif., Powers is learning to work around the time differences when talking with friends and family back home. And coming to terms that his favorite baseball and football teams play at unfamiliar hours is a work in progress.
But the East Carolina defensive end transfer has found that the football part of the move might have been the smoothest transition.
“It’s a little different, obviously, being from California and you’re across the country,” Powers said. “Probably communication back home with the timezone changes is the biggest difference. And watching my (San Francisco) Giants and 49ers is a little harder with the time change. But other than that, it’s really the same thing. It’s business out here. It’s school, it’s football, and taking care of that kind of stuff.”
The junior began his career as a walk-on at Nevada and earned his way to a scholarship following his third season in 2020. He had a solid season a year ago when he appeared in 11 games while earning his degree. His coach, Jay Norvell, left after that season to take the Colorado State job and Powers went looking, too.
Powers said that he heard all about the Pirates’ aggressive defensive style when he was recruited by the ECU coaching staff. He said that ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, defensive end coach Tim Daoust and head coach Mike Houston played a role in making the decision to play across the country.
“That was something that was really appealing to me when I was being recruited here,” Powers said. “... Coach Harrell and coach Daoust and coach Houston, they all talked about the aggressiveness of our scheme and obviously it sounded like a lot of fun to me and it has been.”
Powers had one tackle in Saturday’s win over Old Dominion and three in the season opener against N.C. State. He has been part of the Pirates’ deep talent pool along the defensive line and edge rusher position, which features a rotation that can go eight players deep.
In fact, it was that position group that overwhelmed the Monarchs on Saturday.
Seven defensive linemen made impact plays against ODU. Outside looping pressure from pass rushers forced ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff to step up into the teeth of the ECU defense.
“I thought our defensive linemen did a really good job at the point of attack,” Houston said.
Shaundre Mims had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, Immanuel Hickman had one sack, while Suirad Ware, Jeremy Lewis and Elijah Morris combined for 1.5 sacks. J.D. Lampley recovered a fumble and Chad Stephens had one of the team’s four pass breakups by swatting a ball at the line of scrimmage.
Being able to have so many capable players at the position has allowed ECU to stay fresh and athletic deep into games over the first two weeks of the season. The Pirates will rely on that depth this week when they host Campbell, which boasts a mammoth offensive line filled with 300-pounders.
“I think it’s a strength. I think all those guys are playing well and it was great to see,” Houston said of the defensive linemen. “Shaundre had a great night the other night. He played the run very well, pressured the quarterback multiple times, had the strip sack that resulted in the fumble recovery by J.D. that set up Rahjai’s (Harris) touchdown there in the second half. It’s great to have a lot of guys playing at a high level. It allows us to stay fresh right there. We’re going to need that on Saturday against a line of the size that Campbell has.”
Leftovers
ECU returns to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium at 6 p.m. on Saturday to host Campbell, an FCS program.
Houston, who was hired from then-FCS James Madison, was asked on Tuesday about the approach to preparing for an FCS team as a coach of an FBS program. The Pirates’ coach, maybe thinking back to the weekend where several seemingly underdog opponents took down big programs, didn’t entertain the idea that this would be an easy game for his squad.
“They’re a good football team. I could not care less which classification we are and what they are,” he said. “They’re a good football team. That’s the big thing. We’ve got to have a great week of practice.”