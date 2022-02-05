East Carolina wide receiver C.J. Johnson has been suspended indefinitely from the team, coach Mike Houston announced on Friday.
“C.J. is not living up to the standards we have set for our football program," Houston said.
The news, first reported by Hoist the Colours, comes after the Pirates were dealt a blow to their receiving depth as several contributors from the 2021 season will need to be replaced.
The Pirates lost leading receiver Tyler Snead to the NFL Draft, while receiver Audie Omotosho was lost to graduation.
Johnson collected 520 yards receiving and one touchdown last season, helping ECU to a 7-5 record and a bowl game appearance.
He was a two-time high school All-State selection in 2017 and 2018 with D.H. Conley, and a high school teammate of Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers.
Johnson accumulated 1,833 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with ECU. He recorded 908 yards with four touchdowns in his first season in 2019, then added six scores and 405 yards in 2020.
Johnson had 35 receptions and 520 yards last season as part of the Pirates’ first winning season since 2014.
The Pirates' receiving group grows thinner with Johnson's status in doubt.
Fourth-year receiver Jsi Hatfield is ECU’s leading returning pass-catcher. Hatfield finished last season with three touchdowns and 294 yards receiving.