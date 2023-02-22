ECU vs. NC State

East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston is pictured on the sideline during a game last season. The Pirates' full 2023 schedule was released on Tuesday.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

Contests against six bowl qualifiers and two programs which were included in the final Top 25 poll a year ago highlight East Carolina’s 2023 football schedule, according to a release of the league composite slate Tuesday by the American Athletic Conference.

For the second time in three years and third time in head coach Mike Houston’s five-year tenure, ECU will open the season on the road when it travels to Michigan on Sept. 2. The Pirates’ first home game of the ‘23 campaign extends a rivalry with Marshall that spans 56 years when The Herd comes to Greenville on Sept. 9. A trip to Boone to square off against Appalachian State on Sept. 16, followed by another home game against Gardner-Webb (Sept. 23) wraps up the non-conference schedule.