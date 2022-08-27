When East Carolina football fans flip back to memories of Ruffin McNeill, the former coach is likely to be draped in purple and roaming the home sideline at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. These are fond memories built over six mostly successful seasons in Greenville.

So forgive those same fans if McNeill’s return to the Dowdy-Ficklen sideline for the season opener against N.C. State on Sept. 3 brings up a sour taste. The most successful football coach at ECU in recent memory is now focusing his time and energy to beat the Pirates.