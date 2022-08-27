When East Carolina football fans flip back to memories of Ruffin McNeill, the former coach is likely to be draped in purple and roaming the home sideline at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. These are fond memories built over six mostly successful seasons in Greenville.
So forgive those same fans if McNeill’s return to the Dowdy-Ficklen sideline for the season opener against N.C. State on Sept. 3 brings up a sour taste. The most successful football coach at ECU in recent memory is now focusing his time and energy to beat the Pirates.
McNeill joined the Wolfpack in 2020 as a special assistant to coach Dave Doeren. The No. 13 Wolfpack will open the season at ECU, and McNeill is set to return to Greenville for the first time since he was inducted into the ECU hall of fame in 2021.
Only this visit will be all business.
“I’ve never been an opponent in this stadium as a player or a coach so I’m sure it’s going to be exciting,” McNeill said during a Zoom on Friday while wearing a red N.C. State pullover jacket. “I’m anxious to find out how it really will be. I’m hoping the fans will be somewhat friendly. I know they’ll be a little bit swayed in who they’ll be pulling for in the game, but I look for positives from the fans. I’m sure it’ll be all in fun and in the spirit of the game.”
McNeill was asked about his emotions in 2021 when he returned to campus in honor of his hall of fame induction. It was the first time he’d been back since his firing in 2015, and he said he wasn’t sure how he would feel, though it ended up being a positive experience.
“Last year, when I was able to be inducted in the hall of fame it was my first time going back,” he said. “I didn’t know how it would feel but it felt good to be back. Now, during competition time, I’m sure it’ll be emotional but then we’ll get straight into the competition part.”
McNeill coached six seasons at ECU and was fired following a 5-7 season. That season came on the heels of three consecutive winning seasons, as the Pirates put together records of 8-5, 10-3 and 8-5, respectively, before the 2015 backslide.
He finished with a 42-34 overall record and guided ECU to four bowl games where the Pirates played to a 1-3 record.
An ECU graduate and former defensive back from 1976-80, McNeill said he was disappointed in how his time with the Pirates ended. Time has worked its healing powers and McNeill said he doesn’t have any ill will toward the program.
“Disappointment, hurt,” McNeill, now 63, said. “That was my alma mater. That point was tough. I made a lot of friends and family so it was tough. I mean, I’m only human with that. But never any negative words from my part. Things happen in this business. I’ve been in it a long time.”
He’s still in it as his 40-plus years of coaching have made his insight valuable. McNeill’s gameday responsibilities include being an extra set of eyes for Doeren from the sideline, and he added that his observations are shared with the coaching staff at halftime.
ECU head coach Mike Houston understands the interest in the Pirates’ former coach and personal friend coming to town. Houston’s only issue with the appearance is McNeill’s color choice.
“I wished he wasn’t wearing red. That’s the only negative,” Houston said. “Coach Ruff and I have known each other for quite a while and he’s always been supportive of me in my career. When I was hired, he called me and was very helpful during the transition and certainly I consider him a good friend and a mentor. A lot of these guys on my staff are very close with him so we care a lot about him. Like I said, the only negative is him wearing red, but other than that look forward to seeing him.”
Views from the other side
ECU and N.C. State will kick off the college football season at noon on Sept. 3 on ESPN. That game will feature a pair of starting quarterbacks with whom McNeill is quite familiar in the Wolfpack’s Devin Leary and the Pirates’ Holton Ahlers.
McNeill was the first coach to recruit and offer Ahlers, who is entering his fifth year as the Pirates’ starter. Leary is the ACC preseason player of the year who is recieving Heisman Trophy attention. So how does McNeill view Ahlers from afar?
“I knew he’d be a great, great leader,” McNeill said of Ahlers. “He was already a great athlete and now watching him develop and then to be able to watch him on film. I know he and Devin went to the same quarterback school this summer, and I had no doubt that he would be leading and be a great ambassador for the team and the university.”
Unlike Leary, who has the fortunes of throwing to skilled receivers Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter (they combined for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns), Ahlers is working with a largely new set of receivers.
Isaiah Winstead, a grad transfer from Toledo, is one of those new targets. The Pirates hope Winstead can be a key piece in a retooled receiving bunch.
“I think Isaiah is a very solid player. I’m very impressed with him,” Houston said. “A lot of toughness. He’s a good kid, a good young man. I’m just really excited he’s here so I just want to see him go out there and have that same success on game day that we all do.”