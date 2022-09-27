ECU vs. Navy

ECU head coach Mike Houston disagrees with a no-call made against Navy Saturday evening at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina football team will play its scheduled road game on Saturday against South Florida in a new location as Hurricane Ian is expected to reach Florida’s west coast sometime later this week.

American Athletic Conference officials announced on Tuesday that the ECU-USF football game set for Oct. 1 has been moved to Boca Raton, Fla. at FAU Stadium.