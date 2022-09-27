The East Carolina football team will play its scheduled road game on Saturday against South Florida in a new location as Hurricane Ian is expected to reach Florida’s west coast sometime later this week.
American Athletic Conference officials announced on Tuesday that the ECU-USF football game set for Oct. 1 has been moved to Boca Raton, Fla. at FAU Stadium.
The conference matchup was originally scheduled to be played in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but the game was moved due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian in the area. The game will now be played at 2:30 p.m. at Howard Schnellenberger Field on FAU’s campus.
The game will be televised on ESPN+.
“(The hurricane) is going to probably impact the whole entire Southeast at some point over the next week,” ECU coach Mike Houston said on Tuesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are going to be impacted from the storm and you pray for safety for everyone and you hope the damage is minimal.
“But you never know with these things and how that's going to be. It's just understanding that there's a pretty serious issue going on in the Southeast over the next week.”
ECU (2-2, 0-1 AAC) enters the game coming off a loss to Navy. South Florida (1-3, 0-0) will be playing its first conference game after suffering a pair of recent losses to Florida and Louisville.