East Carolina ended its football preseason camp with an open scrimmage Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Check out beat writer Ronnie Woodward's notable bullet points:
- Running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris are undoubtedly going to be major parts of the offense. Saturday was a reinforcement. Harris had the only offensive touchdown, on a pass from Holton Ahlers, and Mitchell had a long run with the first-team offense.
Also notable for Mitchell was a few plays after his long run, he did a great job in pass protection picking up a block on a timely blitz.
- Owen Daffer was the first kicker to try a field goal and the first to kick off. He made his lone field goal. Carson Smith missed wide left on a line-drive for the other FG attempt.
Laith Marjan received multiple opportunities with the kickoff unit. Both of his kicks went into the end zone for a strong showing.
- Another very solid and swarming day by the defense featured D.J. Ford and Juan Powell opening as the starting safeties. Powell had a couple big hits, including one on Mitchell reception for the first play of the game.
- Mason Garcia (quarterback) and Joseph McKay (running back) notably received a lot of opportunities. Garcia had more snaps than other QB.
- A big day by safety Teagan Wilk including a pick-six. He was very active and served as the backup to Jireh Wilson on defense.
- The scrimmage ended with ...