The Daily Reflector’s full preview content of the East Carolina-Marshall football game ran in the print edition Friday, the same day the Pirates traveled to Huntington, W.Va., for the 6 p.m. Saturday kickoff, and also is available on reflector.com.
Beat writer Ronnie Woodward will be in Huntington to provide game coverage on reflector.com and also of the commemoration of the 1970 ECU football team in Huntington 51 years after the tragic Marshall plane crash. Follow this weekend online and on social media.
Volleyball at home
East Carolina’s volleyball team welcomed back fans to Minges Coliseum as part of the Pirate Invitational that began Friday involving ECU, Gardner-Webb, Texas-Rio Grand Valley and Appalachian State.
ECU, which opened its season with six straight road matches, is scheduled to face App State today at 3 p.m.
Admission is free. Face coverings are required at all times in all areas of the facility.
Heartbreaker in AAC opener
The East Carolina women’s soccer team held two second-half leads at defending American Athletic Conference champion South Florida on Thursday night, but USF eventually rallied and won 3-2 in overtime.
Haley McWhirter and Tori Riggs had long-distance, arching goals for ECU (4-5), which went up 2-1 when Riggs scored in the 87th minute. The only shot by the Pirates in the first half of their American opener was from McWhirter when she connected from 35 yards out.
The Bulls (5-2-1, 1-0-0) created a 2-2 tie with less than 2 minutes left in regulation, getting a very timely goal on a sharp shot by Sydny Nasello. Chloe Zamiela then scored in OT to complete the comeback by USF, extending the Bulls’ unbeaten streak since their last league loss on Oct. 31, 2019.
“There are no moral victories in the game, but I remember being on that field four years ago in my first season here and losing 4-0. We are coming along nicely and that is a good sign,” Pirate coach Jason Hamilton said in a release. “This group we have is special and capable of great things. I don’t think they walk away from this game saying the season is over. I think this game motivates them.”