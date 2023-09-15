...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Nate Noel, RB, App StateThe App State running back has been a solid player ever since he played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2020. Noel has rushed for 2,240 yards and 13 touchdowns on 368 attempts (6.1 yards per carry average) for his career. He has nine 100-yard games and led the Sun Belt in rushing in 2021 (1,126 yards). Noel is looking like his usual self through two games this season while pacing the Mountaineers’ rushing attack. The junior has 242 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He gave the Pirates all they could handle when the teams met last in 2021 by rushing for 126 yards as part of a 226-yard day on the ground. ECU has been able to slow down opposing running games this year, so keep an eye on this matchup.
Javious Bond, RB, ECUA true freshman out of Gray, Ga., Bond has been getting some burn in what has proven to be a deep backfield with plenty of mouths to feed. Bond has the second-most carries (10) among running backs, though his production hasn’t matched his level of usage just yet. And while all three backs have struggled to gain traction, it is clear that the coaching staff believes Bond has the ability to play at this level. Bond is the speed threat and offers big-play ability, something the offense had to replace once Keaton Mitchell left for the NFL draft. Rahjai Harris and Marlon Gunn Jr. are more downhill runners, and Bond offers a change of pace. He will have a nice opportunity to run against a porous App State run defense that is allowing 229 yards per game.