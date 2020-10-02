east_carolina_pirates-primary-2014

OFFENSE

QB: 12 — Holton Ahlers

Junior, 6-3, 228

RB: 40 — Darius Pinnix

Junior, 6-0, 224

OR: 5 — C.J. Johnson

Sophomore, 6-2, 236

OR: 11 — Blake Proehl

Junior, 6-1, 186

IR: 22 — Tyler Snead

Sophomore, 5-7, 169

TE: 89 — Jeremy Lewis

Sophomore, 6-3, 230

LT: 67 — D’Ante Smith

Senior, 6-4, 274

LG: 75 — Sean Bailey

Senior, 6-6, 322

C: 66 — Fernando Frye

Grad, 6-3, 303

RG: 73 — Nishad Strother

Freshman, 6-3, 309

RT: 71 — Bailey Malovic

Junior, 6-6, 257

RETURN

KR: 22 — Tyler Snead, 88 — Jsi Hatfield

PR: 22 — Snead

DEFENSE

DE: 33 — Damir Faison

Sophomore, 6-2, 255

DT: 45 — Rick D’Abreu

Sophomore, 6-2, 253

DT: 95 — Hozey Haji-Badri

Senior, 6-3, 277

DE: 97 — Immanuel Hickman

Freshman, 6-3, 263

LB: 12 — Xavier Smith

Junior, 6-0, 246

LB: 38 — Bruce Bivens

Senior, 6-0, 229

LB: 35 — Jireh Wilson

Sophomore, 6-3, 201

CB: 4 — Malik Fleming

Sophomore, 5-9, 178

S: 27 — Shawn Dourseau

Sophomore, 5-11, 191

S: 17 — Warren Saba

Senior, 5-10, 188

CB: 21 — Ja’Quan McMillian

Sophomore, 5-9, 161

KICKING

K: 9 — Jake Verity, senior

P: 43 — Jonn Young, senior

