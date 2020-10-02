OFFENSE
QB: 12 — Holton Ahlers
Junior, 6-3, 228
RB: 40 — Darius Pinnix
Junior, 6-0, 224
OR: 5 — C.J. Johnson
Sophomore, 6-2, 236
OR: 11 — Blake Proehl
Junior, 6-1, 186
IR: 22 — Tyler Snead
Sophomore, 5-7, 169
TE: 89 — Jeremy Lewis
Sophomore, 6-3, 230
LT: 67 — D’Ante Smith
Senior, 6-4, 274
LG: 75 — Sean Bailey
Senior, 6-6, 322
C: 66 — Fernando Frye
Grad, 6-3, 303
RG: 73 — Nishad Strother
Freshman, 6-3, 309
RT: 71 — Bailey Malovic
Junior, 6-6, 257
RETURN
KR: 22 — Tyler Snead, 88 — Jsi Hatfield
PR: 22 — Snead
DEFENSE
DE: 33 — Damir Faison
Sophomore, 6-2, 255
DT: 45 — Rick D’Abreu
Sophomore, 6-2, 253
DT: 95 — Hozey Haji-Badri
Senior, 6-3, 277
DE: 97 — Immanuel Hickman
Freshman, 6-3, 263
LB: 12 — Xavier Smith
Junior, 6-0, 246
LB: 38 — Bruce Bivens
Senior, 6-0, 229
LB: 35 — Jireh Wilson
Sophomore, 6-3, 201
CB: 4 — Malik Fleming
Sophomore, 5-9, 178
S: 27 — Shawn Dourseau
Sophomore, 5-11, 191
S: 17 — Warren Saba
Senior, 5-10, 188
CB: 21 — Ja’Quan McMillian
Sophomore, 5-9, 161
KICKING
K: 9 — Jake Verity, senior
P: 43 — Jonn Young, senior