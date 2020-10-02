East Carolina’s football team lost its lone game in September, while three matchups were not able to be played amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgia State also went 0-1 in September with three games wiped out.
It’s October, and ECU and Georgia State meet Saturday in Atlanta with one team destined to even its record at 1-1.
This game is predicted to be an even matchup, which differs from one week ago when the Pirates were heavy underdogs against top-15 UCF in an eventual 51-28 loss in Greenville.
The head coaches are very familiar with each other, dating back to 10-plus years ago when Pirate second-year head coach Mike Houston was a defensive coordinator at Lenoir-Rhyne and Shawn Elliott an assistant at nearby Appalachian State. Houston also led The Citadel in 2015 to a landmark 23-22 victory at South Carolina, which was led by Elliott as an interim coach.
Although the Pirates and GSU have no series history and this will be their first meeting, Elliot is 4-1 all-time against the Pirates from when he was offensive line coach at App. State and South Carolina.
“Our paths have crossed numerous times over the years,” Houston said of Elliott, who is in his fourth season leading the Panthers and coming off a 7-6 record and bowl appearance last season. “Knowing him and knowing his personality and when I flip on their film, I see a team that looks like the coach has been there for a while and he’s been able to build the roster. They play his style, which is very physical up front on the offensive line and very physical up front at defensive line and with their linebackers. They are very aggressive defensively.”
ECU ranked 22nd in the country in 2019 at 288.8 pass yards per game, but quarterback Holton Ahlers, receiver C.J. Johnson and the passing unit was often stifled by the Knights last week to the tune of 215 yards. Ahlers was 14-of-29 for 215 yards, three touchdown and an interception, and he was sacked twice.
Ahlers found running room a week ago, leading the team for most of the game on the ground until speedy 5-foot-9, 181-pound freshman Keaton Mitchell (eight carries, 66 yards) flourished in the second half to help the Pirates finish with 244 yards rushing.
GSU and ECU both will be looking to establish the run.
The Panthers like to involve multiple backs, plus 6-5 multi-faceted freshman quarterback Cornelious Brown, in their physical attack. Destin Coates is the starting RB and looking to thrive again after 34 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 34-31 overtime loss to Louisiana on Sept. 19.
Brown also has the luxury of returning all three starters at receiver — Terrance Dixon, Sam Pinckney and Cornelius McCoy — from last year’s seven-win team.
UCF rolled to 632 total yards versus ECU, the second-most yards ever allowed by the Pirates in their opening game, including 408 passing yards and 224 rushing.
“We have them broke down more like 70-to-30 in run (plays), depending on the down-and-distance and those type of things,” Pirate defensive coordinator Blake Harrell said of GSU. “Our goal is still the same and that’s to stop the run first and make him throw the football. Especially with a young quarterback.”
Traveling to Atlanta will provide an opportunity for ECU to stop recent woes in its road opener. The Pirates have lost their first road contest in six straight seasons. They are 2-16 since 2001.
“I just think (it’s important) having some positive results, game in and game out and series in and series out, and having us being able to hopefully put it together for a win,” Houston said. “If we win a tight game and make some plays down the stretch, I think all of those things are critical.”
This game for ECU is sandwiched between opening against UCF and a trip further south next week to South Florida.
Georgia State on Thursday was listed as a 1.5-point favorite. GSU started its 2019 campaign with a win at Tennessee and enjoyed a 5-1 home record, but its last game versus an American Athletic Conference was a 59-22 loss at Memphis in 2018.
Ahlers’ touchdown passes last week went to Johnson, running back Darius Pinnix and slot man Tyler Snead. The shovel pass to Snead was caught behind the line of scrimmage for the 5-7 Raleigh native to surge ahead and squeeze into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown with 19 seconds remaining. It created the final score of 51-28.
Pinnix also scored on an outside pass play, which ended the game’s opening possession after the Pirates won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. He caught a swing pass out of the backfield and rumbled 17 yards into the end zone. The 6-0, 224-pound junior added a 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth as part of his 13 rushes for 39 yards.
Pinnix’s father, Darius Pinnix, Sr., died Sunday at age 41, and Pinnix has changed his jersey number from No. 7 to No. 40. The switch is a nod to his dad, who wore the number when he was a standout player at Western Alamance High School.
“It was very unexpected, so Sunday was really a knee-buckler,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said after Wednesday’s practice. “Luckily he has some really good friends on the team, especially in that running back room. ... He says he wants to play and I think it’s a deal where he thinks that is what his dad would want him to do. ... He has practiced hard and he has practiced well, but you can just see it in his eyes and in his body language that he’s hurting. So we’ll see how that all plays out. It could one of those inspirational type days.”