These three questions were asked as part of preview coverage for East Carolina’s football game at Georgia State. ECU faced a large deficit in the first half for the second straight week, eventually dropping a 49-29 decision to GSU.
Here are answers to the questions:
1. What is the halftime score?
Georgia State led 35-13 despite the Pirates scoring a defensive touchdown on the opening play. GSU quickly reversed momentum and seized control behind a 303-128 advantage in yards in the first half.
The Panthers’ thorough opening-half performance set a new school record for the most points they have ever scored in a half.
GSU dominated the first quarter after throwing an interception to Warren Saba that was returned 28 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 Pirate edge at the 14:54 mark. Georgia State scored 28 unanswered points, while ECU punted on each of its first four offensive possessions to compound the problems the Pirates faced, especially in the trenches, against a veteran Ga. State squad.
2. Who gets the most carries for ECU?
Chase Hayden had the team-high in carries with seven for 20 yards, which was second on the team. Starter Darius Pinnix carried six times for 1 yard. Highlighting struggles by the Pirate running backs was slot receiver Tyler Snead finishing as the team leader in rushing on a 31-yard fake field goal run in the fourth quarter.
Partly because of the early deficit they faced and partly because of the lack of running lanes, the Pirates finished with a ratio of 52 pass attempts compared to 29 runs. Ahlers and backup Mason Garcia (0-for-2) threw a total of 28 passes after halftime. The Pirates had four rushes for zero yards in the first quarter. They ran eight times for minus-13 yards in the third.
3. Pirates’ plan versus Brown?
ECU and defensive coordinator Blake Harrell offered multiple looks to GSU quarterback Cornelious Brown, who showed plenty of poise in his ability to shake off his two interceptions with three touchdowns. A key to Brown’s ability to connect on a few early deep passes was the protection in front of him versus Pirate blitzes.
The Pirates do not have a sack this season. They had no QB hurries versus Georgia State and its redshirt freshman signal-caller in his second-career start.
“We wanted to try to get in his face early and try to rattle him as much as we could, which worked on the first play, but he came back and played an excellent ball game,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “We expected him to be a good player. He’s a really talented young man.”
Brown’s first passing TD was a clean, over-the-top 38-yard toss to Sam Pinckney set up by Destin Coates’ 23-yard burst up the middle on the previous play. The two-play, 61-yard scoring drive made it 14-7 Panthers less than 4 minutes into the game.
GSU’s next touchdown came against a Pirate blitz and was a similar pass in the middle of the field. Brown lofted the ball for Jamari Thrash, who beat Malik Fleming at the line of scrimmage in a 1-on-1 and cashed in a 22-yard score.
Brown finished 18-for-28 for 238 yards, three TDs and two INTs. He also had six rushes for 26 yards.