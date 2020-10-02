Xavier Smith, LB
Smith was ECU’s leading tackler in 2019, and he tied for the team lead with new starting safety Shawn Dourseau with eight tackles versus UCF. Smith is one of the few proven starters on ECU’s new-look defense.
A key matchup will be Georgia State’s offensive line and run game trying to beat the Pirate linebackers, which starts with GSU’s running backs but also includes quarterback Cornelious Brown and his ability to escape the pocket. Smith is a veteran leader in a linebacking unit that also is dependent on leadership from Bruce Bivens and is looking for sophomore Jireh Wilson to continue his growth along with Myles Berry and others. Wilson was a bright spot in a very difficult matchup for the ECU defense against UCF.
CJ Johnson, WR
The favorite target of Pirate quarterback Holton Ahlers is Johnson, who might be the most talented player on the field this weekend. UCF put an emphasis on stuffing Johnson and Tyler Snead in man-to-man situations, which the Knights did successfully with Johnson and Snead each finishing with two receptions.
Johnson was targeted five times in the opener, but he was held to one catch for most of the afternoon. Late in the third quarter, he cashed in on a crossing pattern, catching the ball in stride and powering through a few tackle attempts for a 37-yard touchdown to display his big-play potential as a 6-foot-2, 236-pound sophomore wideout. Johnson should have more opportunities against GSU for big plays.
Destin Coates, RB
The Panthers had four players rush for at least 400 yards in 2019. Coates was third on the list with 546 on 82 carries, which equaled 6.7 yards per rush, and he took over to start this year as the Panthers’ top running back behind a quality offensive line.
Coates delivered in an opening overtime loss to Louisiana, receiving a career-high 34 rush attempts for 150 yards and a touchdown.
His four receptions also marked a new career best. As a 5-foot-11, 198-pound junior, Coates is actually smaller than QB Brown (6-5, 200), but he appears ready as a new Georgia State backfield workhorse thanks to his speed and vision.