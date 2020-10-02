East Carolina’s second game of the season is at Georgia State on Saturday. The Pirates are looking to rebound from a 51-28 home defeat to UCF.
Here are three questions to know for the ECU-Ga. State matchup:
1. Halftime score?
ECU coaches this week have emphasized the importance of the final 4 minutes of the first half combined with the first 4 minutes of the second half. It was late in the second quarter a week ago when the game against UCF slipped away from the Pirates, who were outscored 17-0 in the second quarter to face a 27-7 halftime deficit. It was 41-14 by the start of the fourth quarter.
The Pirates scored on the first possession and they looked primed for a great start, but from there, they had difficulties keeping up with the Knights.
Oddsmakers have this Georgia State-ECU matchup as almost completely even. The score will not only be important at the end of the third quarter and obviously the end of the game, but the Pirates need to avoid any second-quarter woes and this time try to take momentum into the halftime break.
2. Most carries for ECU?
Among the positives for the Pirates versus UCF was a run game in the second half that used a plethora of plays and rushers to finish with a 244-224 edge in rushing yards over the victors. Shifty freshman Keaton Mitchell was big in the second half and compiled a team-high 66 yards. Mitchell surely earned the opportunity to be a featured player for ECU’s second game.
But Darius Pinnix was the Pirates’ starting running back, and he received the most carries (13). Rahjai Harris had 12. It was Mitchell’s eight carries that were the least among five players with a rush attempt.
3. Pirates’ plan versus Brown?
The Pirates and defensive coordinator Blake Harrell might remain with a blitz-heavy approach for the second straight game, but they also could scale back to keep tabs and a spy on Georgia State redshirt freshman quarterback Cornelious Brown. Some of ECU’s blitzes against UCF were of the all-out variety, although the Knights held up fine in yielding three QB hurries and no sacks.
Brown is a young leader for the Panthers and a versatile talent. He had 39 pass attempts in his first-career start (22-of-39, 196 yards, TD, INT) on Sept. 19, but he also used his legs with 15 rushes for 64 yards and a touchdown. What ECU does with its linebackers will be worth watching as a key to its defensive plan.