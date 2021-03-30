Fist pumps and arms waving in the air by Connor Norby, Seth Caddell and Alec Makarewicz during East Carolina baseball home runs Tuesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium served as motivational moments and buildup to the full-team celebration in the outfield at the end of the bottom of the ninth inning.
No. 11 ECU rallied, and rallied again and again, to eventually complete an 11-10, comeback win over Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina on Makarewicz’s game-winning hit to deep left field with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth. It scored Thomas Francisco and was the 31st hit of the game, which lasted 4 hours and 17 minutes.
The Pirates (18-5), who lost 8-1 to UNC a week earlier, faced 4-0, 6-2 and 10-6 deficits in the rematch.
“It was awesome and I’m really proud of our guys,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “Norby was terrific, Caddell was terrific and Franny was terrific. ... Guys also off the bench came in and were good.”
The game, played in front of 1,276 fans, featured a total of 12 extra-base hits. Seven were home runs.
Unranked UNC (13-10) broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the sixth inning with three runs in ECU’s final nonconference game on its schedule. Angel Zarate hit a go-ahead, two-run home run off Cam Colmore, and there were two outs later in the sixth when Caleb Roberts crushed a solo homer to right field off Matt Bridges to create a 9-6 cushion.
The visitors made it 10-6 in the seventh with their fourth and final homer — hit by pinch hitter Tyler Causey against Bridges — but the Pirates also had big swings left in them.
Caddell hit his ECU-best ninth HR of the season in the bottom of the eighth, a two-run shot cutting it to 10-8. Josh Moylan was then hit by a pitch, and Makarewicz sent the first pitch he saw from UNC’s Nik Pry to the scoreboard in right-center field for a 10-10 deadlock.
Tyler Smith pitched a scoreless top of the ninth, earning a rare relief win for him.
“It was a really good win and wasn’t fun until then end, but we found a way to win it,” Godwin said.
UNC’s games versus East Carolina were sandwiched around being swept by N.C. State, a feat the Wolfpack completed Monday night.
ECU fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and 6-2 in the second before rallying for a 6-6 tie when Norby (4-for-6, 3 RBIs, 2 Rs) hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.
Roberts finished 3-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored.
The first two innings Tuesday night lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes.
The top of the third began at 7:44 p.m. with UNC up 6-4. Each starting pitcher recorded one out, which for ECU was Trystan Kimmel, who was charged four runs on three hits with a walk in 1/3 of an inning.
C.J. Mayhue was ECU’s fourth pitcher of the game when he entered with no outs in the top of the second. He struck out five of the first seven batters he faced, but one Tar Heel who got a hit during that stretch — Roberts with a two-run double for a 6-2 UNC lead.
The Pirates cut it to 6-4 in the bottom half, including an RBI single from Norby, and the hot hitter lofted his two-run HR in the bottom of the fourth into the right-field student section corner for the first tie of the game, 6-6. He waved his arms to fans as he rounded the bases for one of the Pirates’ most uplifting moments of the night.
Mayhue hurled 3.0 scoreless innings with one hit allowed and tied his career-high with six strikeouts. He threw 50 pitches on the first night of a stretch in which the Pirates are scheduled to play five games in five days, continuing Thursday against Cincinnati at Clark-LeClair.