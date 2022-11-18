...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
East Carolina will host Houston at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the final home game of the season for the Pirates.
Here are a few numbers to keep in mind:
25
That’s how many rushing yards ECU running back Keaton Mitchell needs to reach 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. Mitchell would become the first ECU running back to accomplish that feat since Tay Cooper did it in 2012 and 2013.
The Pirates’ sophomore rushed for 1,132 yards last season and sits at 975 heading into Saturday’s game against Houston.
Mitchell has rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in each of the past four games. He has rushed for a total of 542 yards and seven scores in that span.
He has 12 career 100-yard rushing games, four behind lead Junior Smith (1991-94) who had 16 such games.
7
That’s how many times ECU punted in last week’s loss to Cincinnati. The seven punts were the most in a game this season, and punter Luke Larsen pinned the Bearcats inside their own 20-yard line a season-high three times.
21
That’s how many total points ECU has lost by in its four losses this season. The 24-9 loss to Tulane skews the total a bit as the Pirates have lost three other games — N.C. State (one point), Navy (three points) and Cincinnati (two points) — by a combined six points.
Of ECU’s five losses last season, three were decided by seven points or fewer.
1
ECU is outscoring opponents in every quarter this season except for one — overtime.
The Pirates are outscoring opponents 58-48 in the first quarter, 98-75 in the second, 75-45 in the third and 67-47 in the fourth. ECU is 1-1 in overtime games this season and trail opponents 21-20 in overtime.
4
The Pirates have a chance at making program history as they try to become the first ECU team to have four standout offensive seasons — a 3,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.
Quarterback Holton Ahlers is close to his benchmark with 2,912 passing yards. Mitchell enters Saturday at 975 rushing yards, while receivers Isaiah Winstead and C.J. Johnson are each closing in on 1,000-yard seasons.
Winstead leads the pair with 929 receiving yards, while Johnson is close behind at 825.
ECU has had two instances of a trio completing this feat as quarterback Shane Carden, running back Tay Cooper and receiver Justin Hardy did it twice in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
12
That’s how many games ECU has played on Nov. 19.
The Pirates are 8-4 overall, and have won six of the past seven games on that date.