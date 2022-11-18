...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
East Carolina’s C.J. Johnson runs the ball against UCF’s Corey Thornton earlier this season at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
The East Carolina football team entered last week’s game against Cincinnati hoping to stay alive for a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game. This week, the Pirates are hoping to finish the season strong with an eye toward the postseason.
That starts with ECU hosting Houston at 2 p.m. on Saturday in what will be the final game inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this season, and the final matchup between the two teams as conference rivals as the Cougars leave for the Big 12 next season.
“This is the last regular season home game,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “For these seniors it’s the last time in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, and we talked about that a good bit. So our bunch will be excited to play. They’ll be fired up and ready to go.”
Both teams enter Saturday as bowl-eligible squads, and the rest of the season can only help or hurt their postseason stock. Houston won the previous meeting between the teams, 31-24, in overtime last season.
Houston (6-4, 4-2 AAC) secured its sixth win last weekend against Temple and had to overcome a 36-35 deficit with 1:22 remaining. Quarterback Clayton Tune threw a 44-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds remaining to seal the win.
The comeback highlighted the Cougars’ ability to score fast on offense. They have won four of their past five games and are averaging 43.8 points per game during that stretch. Houston’s 37.4 points per game this season are second in the AAC behind only SMU.
Defenses will be stressed as Saturday features two of the top quarterbacks in the conference. Tune has an AAC-leading 31 touchdown passes and is the only passer in the league to throw for more than 3,000 yards (3,024).
ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers leads the league in completion percentage (68.4) and is second in passing yards (2,912). Ahlers’ five interceptions is the second-fewest behind Tulane’s Michael Pratt.
“I think that Clayton is probably the best quarterback we’ve faced all year,” Houston said. “He’s having a phenomenal year. Nathaniel (Dell) is maybe the best receiver we’ve faced all year and they’ve got other guys too. They’ve got multiple receivers that are dynamic threats, they have a very solid tight end, they have a great one-two punch at running back and a solid offensive line. That’s the reason they’re scoring the way they are.”
Dell is third in the AAC in receiving yards (1,017) and his 13 touchdowns are the most in the league.
Meanwhile, ECU running back Keaton Mitchell is the conference’s leading rusher with 975 yards, despite missing six quarters due to an injury.
The Pirates (6-4, 3-3) had their three-game winning streak snapped with last week’s loss to Cincinnati, and having already secured a bowl game appearance means any more wins would be style points.
That’s why the Pirates are considering finding playing time for backup quarterback Mason Garcia after he was able to retain his redshirt status this season by playing in just one game. With a maximum of four games to preserve a redshirt, Garcia could play in each of the Pirates’ next three games and enter next season as a redshirt sophomore with three more years of eligibility remaining.
Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said that Garcia asked to redshirt this season while the fifth-year senior Ahlers played out his final year of eligibility. And while teams are not always able to fulfill such requests, the way the season worked out health-wise and being in win-now mode helped make the decision easier.
“I’m pleased that we were able to do that because that’s what he wanted,” Kirkpatrick said. “As a coach, you’d just like to play them all all the time, but this is what he asked for and you can’t always do that because it’s got to be the team first and the player second, and he understood that. But we were able to do that and now he’s got all three games he can play in.”
Garcia is the likely replacement for Ahlers at quarterback next season, and game experience would be valuable.
“If the plan goes as I’m planning it, and coach Houston is planning it, he will play in all three of those games,” Kirkpatrick said. “Some way we are going to find a way to get him some playing time.”
Houston said the team won’t approach the situation with the pair trading off possessions, but instead will find the right time and place to get Garcia experience.
“You kind of have free rein now anytime that there’s an opportunity, he can go in there and help us,” Houston said. “I’m not going to sit here and say we’re going to have him rotate or anything like that because when the day comes and he’s the starting quarterback, you’ve just got to be conscientious in how you handle that. But, certainly, with the redshirt secured, anytime he’s needed, he’s now available without any kind of thought.”
ECU will close the regular season at Temple on Nov. 26 and will learn of its bowl destination sometime following the AAC championship game on Dec. 3.