The East Carolina football team entered last week’s game against Cincinnati hoping to stay alive for a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game. This week, the Pirates are hoping to finish the season strong with an eye toward the postseason.

That starts with ECU hosting Houston at 2 p.m. on Saturday in what will be the final game inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this season, and the final matchup between the two teams as conference rivals as the Cougars leave for the Big 12 next season.