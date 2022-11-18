Clayton Tune, QB

The Houston quarterback is yet another terrific passer in an American Athletic Conference full of them. The Pirates should expect a tough test from Tune, who is the AAC’s leading passer with 3,024 yards and is the lone 3,000-yard passer. Tune has now passed for more than 3,000 yards in consecutive seasons, and his 31 touchdowns through the air gives him consecutive seasons of throwing at least 30 touchdown passes. And while his passing numbers have powered the Cougars, Tune is having the most successful rushing season of his career. He’s got five touchdowns on the ground to go with 415 yards. His play is a big reason why Houston has won four of its past five games and why it is the second-highest scoring offense in the conference.