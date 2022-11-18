...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The Houston quarterback is yet another terrific passer in an American Athletic Conference full of them. The Pirates should expect a tough test from Tune, who is the AAC’s leading passer with 3,024 yards and is the lone 3,000-yard passer. Tune has now passed for more than 3,000 yards in consecutive seasons, and his 31 touchdowns through the air gives him consecutive seasons of throwing at least 30 touchdown passes. And while his passing numbers have powered the Cougars, Tune is having the most successful rushing season of his career. He’s got five touchdowns on the ground to go with 415 yards. His play is a big reason why Houston has won four of its past five games and why it is the second-highest scoring offense in the conference.
Nathaniel Dell, WR
A perfect complement to Tune, the Houston receiver is one of the more dangerous receiving weapons in the nation. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior ranks third in the AAC in receiving yards (1,017), and his 13 touchdowns are the most in the league and second in the nation behind only Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt (15 TDs). Dell, an All-AAC first-team selection last season, has four 100-yard receiving games and has scored at least one touchdown in eight of his team’s 10 games. Dell is on an especially hot streak with touchdown catches in seven consecutive games to account for 11 scores. He has two receptions more than 50 yards this season with a long of 63 coming against Texas Tech. He is averaging more than eight receptions and 102 yards per game this season.
Jaylen Johnson, WR
After sitting out three of the past four games with injury and not recording a reception since the South Florida game, the East Carolina wideout was back on the field last week against Cincinnati, and he made an impact. The transfer from Georgia found the end zone for the first time since the Campbell game when he caught a score in the back of the end zone that gave the Pirates a brief lead over the Bearcats in the third quarter. It was his second touchdown reception of the season. With Johnson available, he offers the Pirates yet another option in the passing game. He has 218 receiving yards this season and helps take the pressure off fellow receivers Isaiah Winstead and C.J. Johnson.