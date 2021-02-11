A basketball rematch between East Carolina and Houston is on hold, if not trending toward another postponement.
ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said late Thursday morning the Pirates have two Tier 1 positive COVID-19 cases, plus contact tracing, currently limiting their ability to play a game.
"I am anticipating the Houston game on Wednesday being (postponed)," Gilbert told ECU Board of Trustees members during the Athletics and Advancement Committee meeting. "My hope is we'll be able to recover for at Wichita State the following Sunday. We're continuing to deal with COVID and all it is bringing to us."
ECU, which beat then-No. 5 Houston 82-73 on Feb. 3 in Minges Coliseum for one of the biggest upsets of the college basketball season, paused all team activities Wednesday and immediately postponed its games against Temple scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.
The Pirates' defeat of UH was its first-ever over a top-five team. Houston, which remained in first place in the American Athletic Conference, dropped to No. 8 this week in the national rankings, and ECU (8-8, 2-8) has since slipped to last.
A missing aspect of the upset, which was coach Joe Dooley's 200th career victory, was an electric atmosphere during the game and the opportunity for fans to rush onto the court to celebrate with the team after the final buzzer sounded. Gilbert said less than 50 fans were inside the coliseum.
"I think we had maybe 45 people in attendance," he said. "It was a magical night in Minges, but I just wish more people could have been there to see it. Of the 45 people at basketball, none are paying members. We are not opening concession stands or our retail shop for T-shirts, etc. ... We continue to take hits, financially, from all revenue buckets and based on our attendance limitations, I do not anticipate that changing."
Materials presented Thursday showed the Pirates through January were at $8,674,654.00 below projection for expenses this fiscal year, but also $5,722,208.00 below the mark in revenue compared to projection. ECU played only football during the fall semester, postponing all other sports and their coinciding expenses to the spring.
"While I do think our expenses will remain green, they certainly will start trending upward because of the amount of events we'll have over time and utilities, etc.," Gilbert said of upcoming games and budgets. "But I am really happy of where we have trimmed our expenses."
The Pirates are planning to begin selling football season tickets on March 1. ECU spring football practice is slated to begin a few week later.
Spring sports attendance is being limited, per state guidelines, mainly to family members of players. For ECU baseball, that means a maximum of 100 fans at Clark-LeClair Stadium beginning with next Friday's opener versus Rhode Island.
"It was a percentage based on the capacity of your stadium, or 100 people, whichever is fewer, is how the language was written," Gilbert said of the document East Carolina received from health officials. "For us, it was 100 people. The way we'll do that is a baseball roster of roughly 40 student-athletes, and we'll give them two tickets each for family and provide some tickets to our coaching staff, and then hopefully we'll be able to rotate a few donors through so they can enjoy (watching) the Pirates as well. We will be right around that 100 number."
All NCAA spring sports were halted last March, including the nationally ranked Pirate baseball team with a 13-4 record through 17 games. Players retained their eligibility from last year.
Gilbert also was asked about morale within his department. He referenced the difficult balance of games, finances and COVID-19 protocols.
"We still have furloughs and pay reductions to work through June 30, but I do feel like people have a good understanding of that and continue to work through that," he said. "The exciting thing is we are now getting to where we can actually watch the Pirates play in all of our sports. We started volleyball last weekend and soccer and lacrosse are all starting and softball (this weekend) and then baseball the following weekend. That is exciting to finally see our student-athletes competing again."