Amanda Moore had one prevailing thought after her East Carolina women’s lacrosse team finished a recent match against visiting Duke.
“I wish we started better. Started faster,” the women’s lacrosse coach said. “It felt like we kind of started back on our heels defensively like we didn’t trust ourselves, our discipline, our training. So I think for us it was just really kind of giving us a boost to push and to trust ourselves to play out a little bit more defensively in our one-V-ones and our off-ball. Just play a little bit more aggressively.”
The Pirates had lost, 13-10, against the 18th-ranked Blue Devils in a matchup that was dominated by the Pirates after the opening 15 minutes. It was the Pirates’ slow start that doomed them, falling behind 6-1 in the first quarter before storming back.
The back half of the game showed that the Pirates can contend with the nation’s best teams. Duke was held to just two goals in the second half after scoring 11 in the opening half. ECU’s defensive resurgence included not allowing a goal in the third quarter.
Defenders pushed away attackers while goalkeeper Brynn Knight, a three-time winner of the American Athletic Conference’s goalkeeper of the week award, cleaned up anything that got through.
“It’s very rare,” Moore said of a shutout quarter. “Duke, to their credit, has a high-scoring offense that puts up a lot of points on people. So it’s rare to have a shutout and I think that was just a testament to our defense. It was a defensive battle.”
In a season where ECU (8-3) is off to its best start in program history, a season where a number of all-time records have already fallen or are in danger of falling, it’s no surprise that Moore is witnessing more of these rare moments.
ECU held Old Dominion to a scoreless second quarter, Furman to a scoreless third quarter, Campbell to a scoreless third quarter, George Mason to a scoreless second half, and Radford to a scoreless opening quarter in the first game of the season.
The Pirates are averaging 8.2 goals allowed per game, down by nearly four goals from the previous program-best of 12.3 last season. Knight, who had a .422 save percentage a season ago, is stopping shots at a record pace with a .516 goals-against average.
And that is no easy feat, Moore said. The Pirates’ coach was a four-year player at North Carolina, where she helped the Tar Heels to the NCAA quarterfinals in each of her four seasons. She was UNC’s starting goalkeeper as a senior before graduating in 2008.
“It’s challenging and I think it’s a little different than an ice hockey goalie where the puck is always leaving from the same trajectory,” Moore said. “In lacrosse, the ball is coming from anywhere from six feet to like nine feet in the air, and then it can come from all the way to the ground. Some girls can release it with a sidearm or a low swing, so you have to watch for all of that.”
Frances Kimel is one of those players who can score in a number of ways.
Kimel leads ECU in scoring with 30 goals and 23 assists. The school record for goals in a season is 39, and she has a good chance at finding herself atop that leaderboard with six regular season games remaining.
Leah Bestany is next with 22 goals, Ellie Bromley has 20, while Erin Gulden and Sophia LoCicero each have 18 to pace a balanced attack.
This is Moore’s sixth season as the head coach, and she is the only coach in the program’s young history. She was hired in 2016, more than a full year before the Pirates played their first game. She spent the 2016-17 academic year recruiting and building the foundation for the program.
“For about 11 months, I had to just try to build a team,” she said. “Just go find a team. It was like drinking out of a firehose.”
Some of the challenges, she said, were the lack of a transfer portal which made it more difficult to recruit athletes with college experience, and the lack of full funding at the time, so promising grand ideas and visions to high school recruits proved difficult.
Moore made pitches to high school juniors and seniors and also brought high school sophomores, freshmen and even eighth graders on official visits (which was within the rules then). She had to cast a wide net, too, as she didn’t have a pool of local high schoolers who were familiar with the sport.
Only J.H. Rose carries lacrosse as a varsity sport. Lacrosse is a club sport at D.H. Conley. Field space has been an issue for many schools as lacrosse is a spring sport in North Carolina so it competes with soccer and track. Interest in women’s lacrosse was also lacking for years, though that is changing.
“Soccer is a spring sport at the high school level and that really crushes our athlete pool,” said Moore, a Maryland native. “Everywhere else in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, soccer is a fall sport. Same thing for Florida. So you see Florida, Georgia and basically Maryland on up excelling in lacrosse because these kids who’ve played soccer their whole lives are like, ‘I want to pick up something different in the spring’ and they pick up lacrosse.”
Moore is hoping the pool of athletes widens locally, but for now she’s finding players from all over the East Coast.
ECU signed 10 players to its 2023 recruiting class this season and none of the athletes were from North Carolina. Four are from Maryland, three are from New York, two are from Virginia and one comes from Pennsylvania.
But there’s no denying the success the Pirates are having now. They had a seven-game win streak snapped with two recent losses, but they have an opportunity to make some waves in conference play. ECU begins the bulk of its AAC schedule on Saturday against Vanderbilt, the third game of a five-game homestand. The Pirates continue AAC play by hosting Cincinnati on April 8 before hosting North Carolina on April 11.
“I think right now we’re just trying to keep ourselves really focused,” Moore said. “We made the postseason for the first time last year and we want to make the postseason again.”