Amanda Moore had one prevailing thought after her East Carolina women’s lacrosse team finished a recent match against visiting Duke.

“I wish we started better. Started faster,” the women’s lacrosse coach said. “It felt like we kind of started back on our heels defensively like we didn’t trust ourselves, our discipline, our training. So I think for us it was just really kind of giving us a boost to push and to trust ourselves to play out a little bit more defensively in our one-V-ones and our off-ball. Just play a little bit more aggressively.”