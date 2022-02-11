When NCAA members last summer voted to allow college athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness, the college athletics landscape shifted.
And it’s shifting faster than ever.
Since July 2020, student-athletes have been able to make money off their own brands with the ability to seize new opportunities with businesses and organizations. And while this is good news for athletes, institutions have been slow to keep pace.
Some East Carolina athletes are already benefiting from NIL opportunities, as athletic director Jon Gilbert revealed during Thursday’s ECU Board of Trustees meeting that approximately 20 percent of the college’s 420 student-athletes have some sort of deal in place.
“We continue to operate in the name, image and likeness space,” Gilbert said. “This is only going to heighten over the years. We have right now approximately 80 student-athletes that are getting some sort of name, image and likeness deal with companies or businesses in and around the Greenville community.
“Some of those are cash, some of those are discounts, etc. It is a piece of recruiting that we are going to have to be mindful of. It’s here to stay and it’s not going away.”
Athletic departments and institutions are scrambling to keep up and remain competitive among peers while recruiting as current athletes, and even prospective athletes are searching for the best landing spot to maximize their NIL opportunities.
“It is being talked about on a regular basis,” Gilbert said. “And if you look at the landscape in athletics, those are the conversations that potential student-athletes are having on their recruiting visits. Not so much what the facility looks like and the style of play, it’s ‘What type of NIL opportunities do I have here?’”
At ECU, athletes have to be either sought out by a business or present a business with an opportunity. Institutions are not allowed to broker these deals for its student-athletes. Gilbert, a coach, or anyone else within the university can’t actively shop their athletes around, but they can help navigate the specifics.
Gilbert said that ECU has “an NIL committee within athletics that will help a student-athlete through that process.”
Yet some schools are creating avenues to provide an easier access point to these deals by going through a third party, and it’s something that ECU will explore.
Gilbert pointed to what’s happening at West Virginia University as a model for what the Pirates would like to accomplish.
This year, WVU alumni Ken Kendrick and Oliver Luck formed Country Roads Trust, which is now the official company to run the Mountaineers’ name, image and likeness program. This third-party entity seeks out and handles the various deals for its athletes on campus, ideally maximizing an athlete’s exposure to opportunities.
While nothing like that exists on campus in Greenville yet, Gilbert envisioned a near future where a company like this would operate at ECU that would handle, facilitate and arrange NIL opportunities.
“The reality is our really good student-athletes are getting identified and recruited by other schools,” Gilbert said. “These other institutions, they can set up companies to help foster those NIL deals.
“What you see happening at a lot of large institutions is they are creating a company that is managing NIL for the student-athletes. It’s a third party, not technically affiliated to that institution, and people are giving funds to that third party, and that third party is helping identify NIL deals for their student-athletes.”
Other items of note
Gilbert said that plans for a new auxiliary weight room are coming together. Materials are expected to be delivered in April, and the new facility, situated between the baseball stadium and the soccer and lacrosse fields, is expected to be ready by December or January.
The Pirates’ baseball team has sold out of season tickets for the first time. Single-game tickets are still available, however.
The ECU AD also addressed how Playfly Sports, the new marketing and multimedia rights holder, will affect the athletics department.
ECU will move on from IMG Learfield and switch to Playfly beginning in the summer of 2022 through the 2034 academic year.
“They will own all of our marketing rights,” Gilbert said. “They will help us make some video board and scoreboard investments into the program. I appreciate the partnership with Learfield, 15-plus years, but ultimately, I think the Playfly deal will be a very good deal for us from a financial perspective.”