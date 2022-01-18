The East Carolina men’s basketball team has shown it can bury opponents under a mound of points. But the Pirates seem to leave the shovel, a ladder and a roadmap to the surface within arm’s reach as they are still figuring out how to close out games.
The Pirates couldn’t hold a 20-point lead on Tuesday against visiting Central Florida, as the Knights rained 3-pointers and ground the ECU offense to a halt to stun the Pirates, 92-85, in overtime.
It was the fourth loss for ECU this season in which it held a double-digit lead.
“It was real tough,” ECU’s Tristen Newton said. “The second half, we were up 20 with 18 minutes left and after that we got comfortable. Then they hit 11 3s in the second half so our defense loosened up and the offense stiffened up. We got comfortable and it’s a bad way to lose.”
The Pirates led by as many as 53-33 with 17:29 to play, but the lead shrunk by three at a time as UCF shot 11-of-16 from three-point range after halftime.
ECU still led by 10 points (70-60) with 4:47 minutes left after an Alanzo Frink dunk, but got just two more points (a Frink layup) the rest of the way as the Knights closed regulation on a 12-2 run.
The UCF scoring run was capped by a Darius Perry 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in regulation which tied the score at 72-72. Newton, who had already made several game-winning shots for the Pirates this season, had another chance to do just that but was defended well and couldn’t get a clean look at the basket as his final shot from the corner hit the side of the backboard.
“If I could do it again, I might have called a timeout or I might not have called a timeout,” Pirates coach Joe Dooley said. “It’s one of those things where when it doesn’t go in you probably wish you did, but we didn’t want them to reset their defense and it is what it is.”
UCF put the Pirates away in overtime as it shot 4-of-4 from the field, including two more 3s, and went 10-for-16 from the foul line to seal the win. It was the first home loss for ECU, after opening the season with a 10-0 mark at Minges Coliseum for the first time since the 1955-56 season.
“I’ve got to coach them better to finish out games with a lead and get stops and value possessions,” Dooley said. “We turned it over way too much. … That’s a hard one to swallow.”
UCF scored 25 points off 22 ECU turnovers.
The Pirates finished poorly, but opened the game with one of their better halves all season. It took UCF all of the first half to right itself after a lackluster performance in its previous game where it shot 33 percent overall, including 2-of-20 from 3-point range in a 24-point loss to South Florida.
Some of those missed shots traveled to Greenville as the Knights looked out of sorts in the first half when they struggled on both ends of the floor against the Pirates. UCF shot 38 percent and committed 10 turnovers.
ECU players were fouled three times in the opening half on three-point shots, which the Pirates turned into nine points. Newton finished a four-point play, Brandon Suggs made all three of his foul shots and Vance Jackson went 2-of-3 from the line.
Brandon Johnson took over for ECU on offense in a dominant stretch where he scored eight of his 10 first-half points in a little more than four minutes. He shot 5-for-5 in the opening half and grabbed three rebounds in 17 minutes. He didn’t score after halftime.
Newton, the conference’s third-leading scorer, led the Pirates with 27 points, his most since scoring 32 against Tulane on Jan. 5
Frink, who is emerging as a capable scorer under the basket, also drained a 3-pointer when the Knights left him wide open. He had attempted just three shots from deep all season with one make entering Tuesday’s game.
UCF didn’t stay down for long, however, as it outscored ECU 64-41 after halftime. The Knights were able to set up their press defense after made shots and pressured the ball the length of the court. That led to long possessions for ECU as it struggled in the halfcourt.
“We got to get stops,” Newton said. “The first half we got stops so the press wasn’t really effective. In the second half, we didn’t get any stops and they got to set it up. I’m not going to say it bothered us, but it didn’t let us run and move how we wanted to.”
The Knights shot 50 percent from deep (15-of-30). Perry and Brandon Mahan each made four 3s and both finished with 19 points. Darius Johnson added 16, and Dre Fuller Jr.’s 12 made it four players in double figures.
Jackson, who led the AAC in three-point percentage, took just two shots in the loss. The Pirates’ second-leading scorer didn’t take his first official shot of the game until 15 minutes remained in the second half.
“We need to get him more shots,” Dooley said. “We missed him on some things and we tried to get some shots going for him. They did a good job of getting him off the line and crowding him when he dribbled it. But we need to do a better job and that’s on me and our team. We got to get him more shots.”
The Pirates’ schedule doesn’t get any easier as they travel to play No. 10 Houston at 6 p.m. on Saturday. After that is a rematch with Memphis on Jan. 27.