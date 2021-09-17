After a neutral site matchup and a home game, the East Carolina football team’s first true road game of the season is a trip to Huntington, W.Va., to face a former Conference USA rival.
ECU and Marshall will kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. on the Joan C. Edwards Stadium turf in a game the Pirates (0-2) hope ends as a breakthrough victory.
“I just love football, and away games come with the game,” said Pirate senior defensive back Warren Saba, who grabbed an interception a week ago in a 20-17 loss to South Carolina. “It’s just another opportunity for me to go out there and play ball, and for us as a team to go out there and play ball. We’re excited and looking forward to the game. Hopefully we can get a ‘W.’”
A win by Marshall, however, would give it a 3-0 record as it tries to strive toward matching last year’s 7-0 start to its 2020 campaign.
The Thundering Herd and East Carolina were scheduled to play a year ago on the 50th anniversary of the Nov. 14, 1970, tragic plane crash that killed all 75 people on the MU team flight home from playing at the Pirates, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled that contest.
ECU’s last win was the 2020 finale versus SMU, a 52-38 victory that included 21 first-quarter points by the Pirates. Quarterback Holton Ahlers was 20-of-29 with four touchdown passes. Senior receiver Tyler Snead caught a TD pass also threw a touchdown pass, and he threw another one last week on a trick-play toss to Jsi Hatfield on an otherwise frustrating day for the Pirate offense against the Gamecocks.
“We were rolling that day, and you would love to recapture that, but I don’t know,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said after Wednesday’s practice of the SMU game. “It’s the same scheme. It’s not the same defense that we played the last few weeks, so some of the plays are different because you have to attack the defense. I think that day we just seemed to be relaxed and very confident. ... I think maybe we’re emphasizing winning too much. Everybody wants to win so badly right now, and maybe that’s just the process that is weighing us down.”
The Pirates do not start their American Athletic Conference schedule until Oct. 2 versus Tulane. Next week’s game is home versus Charleston Southern from the Football Championship Subdivision.
Despite ECU’s 0-2 record, Herd coach Charles Huff said this is the best team so far this year opposing Marshall, which opened with lopsided wins over Navy and N.C. Central.
“This will be the best overall team we’ve played thus far in the season,” he said. “When you put on the film, there is nobody hiding or here’s a weakness or a size advantage. That’s not a knock on anybody we’ve played, but we’ve been in a position where we’ve had some advantages. This game is going to create a lot of challenges for us very different from the challenges we had before. ... I don’t think their record is very indicative of their team. They’re 0-2, but when you turn on the film, it’s not an 0-2 football program.
“Our guys are aware of the challenge. With that, we have to make sure it comes back to us and it doesn’t matter who we play. We have to prepare really well and then have to go execute well on Saturday. Hopefully having them here at the Joan is going to help and hopefully the crowd can make it really difficult for them to hear.”
Pirate coach Mike Houston attributed his team’s two losses to a lack of execution at times. A steadfast effort by the ECU defense included three turnovers forced on the Gamecocks, all in the first half, but the Pirate offense ranks 108th in the nation in total offense and No. 113 in scoring offense.
“I think the biggest issues are from an execution standpoint,” Houston said. “That is what we have to focus on, and we have to look at why. Are we asking kids to do things they can’t physically do? Are we doing a good enough job of coaching it up, or is our focus not good enough during the week from an execution standpoint in practice? You have to look at all factors. Maybe it’s a little bit of everything, but certainly I have challenged our coaches this week to make sure we are not trying to do too much to the point that the kids are confused or they can’t handle something.”
ECU went 2-3 in road games in 2020.
Marshall uses two main running backs in Sheldon Evans and Rasheen Ali, who has four rushing touchdowns along with nine receptions and a receiving TD. Quarterback Grant Wells threw for 333 yards against Navy and then 344 last week versus N.C. Central.
“The challenge is they’ve always been able to run the football and that’s kind of their M.O., but the quarterback has a very talented arm with very talented receivers,” Houston said. “They’ve been very effective throwing the football. They’ve thrown a lot on first down. It’s going to be a challenge, and we’re going to have to be very disciplined with our eyes and do a great job mixing up our coverages.”