The focal points of East Carolina’s game plan for Marshall already were established. The teams now have a new game date at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, rescheduled for Sept. 12 officially on Friday.
ECU and Marshall were originally scheduled to play Aug. 29. North Carolina is in Phase 2 through at least Sept. 11.
ECU already had surged ahead like other American Athletic Conference teams with practices, a Friday scrimmage and working around recent inclement weather. Marshall is in Conference USA, which is joined with the AAC, Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Sun Belt — but not the Big 10, Pac-12 and others — in further examining medical details and aiming to play football this semester.
“We’ve installed everything we were going to take into the game versus Marshall, and really right now we’re not working on Marshall as much as we are working on ourselves,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said after Thursday's practice. “It’s just been so long since we’ve been able to do anything with these players, so you are very much in a mode of working on ourselves and evaluating talent and evaluating the incoming class and new players and evaluating how much players might have improved from last year. When we get to about two weeks out from that kickoff, we’ll be all-Marshall."
The Pirates' release Friday included that a game time, TV coverage and potential fan attendance details will be announced at a later date.
“I appreciate (athletics director) Mike Hamrick and Marshall for working with us to move the game,” Pirate AD Jon Gilbert said. “We continue to work with university, local and state health officials for guidance on fans in attendance. We will communicate with Pirate Nation in a timely manner when more information becomes available.”
A wrinkle in planning for the Thundering Herd is its quarterback situation. Isaiah Green, the starter for all 13 game last year (8-5 record), entered the NCAA transfer portal last month.
Underclassmen Grant Wells and Luke Zban have been battling at QB for an offense that Houston said features a solid offensive line and a proven rusher in 6-foot, 220-pound junior Brenden Knox. He was a first-team C-USA selection last year.
“I’m sure they’ll have somebody at that (QB) position, but it’s not like whoever it is will have to carry the entire load,” Houston said. “They have a lot of talent around and I would think the thing they need is a game manager.”
The Pirates’ scrimmage scheduled for Friday, their second scrimmage in a week, was slated to feature full special teams work.
A highlight of the week was Houston saying Thursday that COVID-19 testing for the second straight week produced “phenomenal” results.
“The kids are doing a really good job of controlling this within our locker room,” he said. “As long as we can keep doing this, we can keep functioning. The challenge, as I’ve our told our players, is we are all conscientious of this and we have to protect ourselves. Those outside of our locker room may want us to play, but the importance of it is not near the level of what it is for the players and the coaches."