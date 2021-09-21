HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Being on the 1970 East Carolina football team forever sealed Grover Truslow’s rooting interests in college football.
Truslow’s favorite colors on fall Saturdays are purple and gold ... and green.
“The teams I follow are No. 1 East Carolina, No. 2 Marshall and No. 3, whoever is playing UNC,” Truslow said Saturday afternoon from outside Joan C. Edwards Stadium, in walking distance from Marshall University dormitories and classrooms.
Truslow was wearing a Marshall hat and ECU jersey while gathered with other Pirate players from the 1970s.
Marshall and East Carolina will always be connected by Nov. 14, 1970, when all 75 people on board the Marshall team flight died in a plane crash while traveling back from a game against the Pirates in Greenville.
ECU won 42-38 on Saturday night in the series’ 16th all-time game. On Saturday morning, team members from the 1970 Pirates visited Spring Hill Cemetery.
“There was about 55 of us, some of them brought wives and kids and grandkids with them, but not a word was spoken,” Truslow said of arriving at a memorial for the 1970 Marshall football team.
One of the former Pirates said he can still see the Marshall player he consistently banged shoulder pads against on the afternoon of Nov. 14, 1970. ECU 1970 and ‘71 player Chuck Zadnik said the mixing of ECU and Marshall representatives and fans is typically an emotional and reflective experience.
Zadnik, Truslow and fellow former Pirates Rusty Scales and Richard Peeler also attended the Thundering Herd’s home win last Nov. 14 over Middle Tennessee on the 50-year anniversary of the crash.
“Even today, people will come up to you and tell you their stories and it’s gut-wrenching,” Zadnik said Saturday. “The current kids at East Carolina don’t understand it and the kids up here don’t quite understand it. They are told and everything, but it’s history. ... Last year, I really met a lot of people and families who lost their loved ones. They explained what they went through. That is when you learn everything and understand the magnitude of everything that happened that night. It’s a life-learning experience and something you’ll never forget.”
Freshmen could not play varsity college football in 1970. As emphasized in the “We are Marshall” movie featuring Matthew McConaughey, the freshmen on the 1970 Thundering Herd who did not travel to Greenville were instrumental in continuing to play football after the tragedy. Members of the 1971 team, known as the “Young Thundering Herd,” were honored on the field before Saturday’s kickoff.
Ron Reddock was one of those players. He also visited with ECU alumni at tailgates.
“We were brought together because of the nature of competition, win or lose, and now we are embracing a different aspect of win-win,” Reddock said. “We can all support each other. ... Being able to know the impact from the other side is really heartwarming.”
The balance of Saturday’s emotions was not lost on the former Pirates who cheered on their school and also Marshall.
“Marshall is a part of our lives, whether we like it or not,” Peeler said. “Unlike the other teams we played, those kids and their coaches never made it home. ... We are here to honor not just the 75 people who passed away, but their relatives and families and their legacies.”