Xavier Gaines, TE
The 6-foot-3, 216-pound Gaines is a former dual-threat quarterback out of Lake Wales (Fla.) High School who also played QB and even running back early in his Marshall career before settling in as the starting tight end a year ago. He was second in receptions for Marshall last season and tied for the team lead with four touchdown grabs, earning a first-team Conference USA nod.
Gaines did not score a TD during the first two weeks of this season. Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells appears confident in Gaines and surely would like to get him in the end zone versus the Pirates. Wells’ average passing output this year is 341 yards per game.
Eli Neal, MLB
The strength of the Herd’s defense is at linebacker, led by Eli Neal and Abraham Beauplan, each listed at 223 pounds. That offsets Marshall’s other starting outside backer, 6-foot-3, 201-pound Charlie Gray.
Neal had 12 tackles in the 2020 Conference USA championship game as part of his breakout season as a defensive leader. He started this year with three sacks, all against Navy in Week 1.
ECU center Avery Jones will shoulder a lot of the focus on Neal, likely with help from the Pirate guards, to try to keep him from being a disruption at the point of contact. Neal will be looking to get into the Pirate backfield against the run and the pass.
Jsi Hatfield, WR
Hatfield and running back Keaton Mitchell have been the Pirates’ best offensive players so far this year. For Hatfield, this is a season the Pirates are counting on him to be a lead target throughout the year.
He started and caught a 75-yard touchdown pass a week ago from fellow slot receiver Tyler Snead on a trick play, resulting in Hatfield’s longest play of his three-year career.
He also was solid in the opener versus Appalachian State, giving Hatfield a team-high of 141 receiving yards.
Hatfield hasn’t had a 100-yard all-purpose outing since doing it twice in 2019 as a rookie.