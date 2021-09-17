The East Carolina-Marshall game, set for a Saturday 6 p.m. kickoff at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va., will be broadcast on Facebook via the CBS Sports Network.
ECU is aiming to grab its first win of the season. Here are three questions heading into the game:
1. How many Herd rush yards?
Marshall first-year head coach Charles Huff is a former Alabama running backs coach. The Thundering Herd has benefited already from Huff’s style, totaling 344 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in two games under him.
A noticeable part of MU’s run game a week ago in a rout of N.C. Central was no Thundering Herd player had more than eight carries. Lead backs Rasheen Ali (45 yards) and Sheldon Evans (25) each received eight carries, but it was Knowledge McDaniel who finished as the yards leader with seven rushes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
ECU struggled to stop the run versus Appalachian State in Week 1 but thrived against South Carolina at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium last week for most of the game. Linebackers Xavier Smith and Bruce Bivens playing behind the Pirates’ young D-line will be vital again while matched up against the Herd and likely multiple running backs.
2. Any Ahlers’ interceptions?
In a third straight game for East Carolina that could get physical in the trenches and be a close matchup, turnovers will be key. ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers was sacked nine times and threw a total of three interceptions in the first two games.
Dating back to late last season, Ahlers has at least one INT in four of the last five games.
South Carolina was his first contest without a TD pass since Nov. 13, 2020 at Cincinnati, and fans have voiced frustration with ECU’s passing game and overall offensive output since last weekend’s low-scoring loss to the Gamecocks. The Greenville native and Pirate starting QB is hoping for a bounce-back performance in Huntington to regain some confidence and momentum.
Marshall QB Grant Wells has three touchdown passes and three INTs this year.
3. What’s the third-quarter impact?
The third quarter was costly for the Pirates versus both App State and South Carolina, as ECU was outscored by a total of 14-3 during the third. ECU’s only points after halftime versus SC came on an Owen Daffer 26-yard field goal.
The Pirates’ only touchdown, in fact, during the second half this year was inside the final 3 minutes in Week 1 to create the final score of 33-19 in favor of App State.
After both teams regroup at halftime on Saturday night, the Thundering Herd will likely be looking for a quality start to the second half and to use its home crowd to its advantage.