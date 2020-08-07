East Carolina and Marshall are planning to play their football game, though it will like happen sometime in September instead of Aug. 29 as previously scheduled.
ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said Friday he made a request to push the game back and is working with Marshall AD Mike Hamrick on finalizing a new date. The only game still on the Pirates' September slate is on a Thursday night, Sept. 24, against UCF at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
"We're still in Phase 2 and we feel like it is the best option for us to play (the Marshall) game at a later date, so I've requested that," Gilbert said. "Marshall and Mike Hamrick have been accommodating on that and we hope to have the date finalized sometime around the first to middle of next week. ... At this time, my priority is not adding games. I want to stay right where we are at 10 and want to finalize the slide of this Marshall game, and then evaluate where we are."
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday extended North Carolina's Phase 2, which includes restrictions on outdoor and indoor gatherings, through at least Sept. 11.
Gilbert said even he doesn't know the percentage of fans that will be allowed to attend games. The Pirates are planning for refunds to fans based on the likelihood of capacity limits and if games are moved or canceled.
"Any number that is thrown out, much like the number I threw out this morning, it is all speculative," Gilbert said. "Our plan is obviously to work through our institution and our chancellor and I want to work through local and state health officials to put forth our plan and recommendations and get feedback on what is necessary in order to have fans in the stands. Just as important, I want to make sure they understand our plan for our student-athletes, coaches and staff on game day. Then, we will get a determination of what a percentage in the stadium will be.
"We will refund our fans and make sure that we are doing right by them. We will communicate that at the appropriate time."
The Pirates had sold 10,692 season tickets as of Friday.
Pirate coach Mike Houston said his team's practice structure is directly related to the date of its first game. ECU opened preseason camp July 31 in accordance with the NCAA's preseason model for teams scheduled to play Aug. 29.
"We would maybe not practice every single day, but have some days in there where they just train with big John (Williams) and the strength and conditioning staff," Houston said. "I think it would allow us to take our time a little bit right now and getting them into shape. If we're going to move that game, I would rather do it sooner rather than later so we can have that flexibility."
ECU and Marshall both were off Sept. 5 and both had their Sept. 12 games postponed.
The Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on Sept. 12 includes Syracuse at North Carolina and Clemson at Wake Forest. The Carolina Panthers also begin their NFL season in Charlotte the next day.
When asked about that specific weekend, Gilbert said working with Marshall remains his top priority in rescheduling.
"We're really looking at our open dates and what Marshall has to work with," he said. "I know they've had a few teams drop (as has ECU) and whatever they decide from adding or not adding games, we're working in concert with one another, and once they finalize their schedule or what their needs are, we are going to come back to the table and make it work for the two of us."
In and out
Highly touted freshman quarterback Mason Garcia was deemed fully eligible for this year, Houston said Friday while also announcing that Oklahoma transfer Ryan Jones did not meet the academic requirements to join the Pirates for this season.
Garcia is a candidate, along with redshirt freshman Bryan Gagg and others, to be the backup quarterback behind veteran Holton Ahlers. Houston said Saturday's scrimmage was important for the QBs, especially the reserves.
"The key right now really is figuring out who is No. 2, and then trying to figure out who is No. 3 so they can compete with No. 2," Houston said. "We have several of them showing some bright flashes, and I think (the scrimmage) is going to be great evaluation for them. We certainly want to get Holton some work, but I think it's very important we get those other guys some solid snaps so they can compete against each other."
Jones is a Charlotte native and former starting linebacker for the Sooners who was aiming to play tight end at ECU this year.
"We checked that box off (for Garcia) and we were really excited about that ... and Ryan Jones ended up one credit short of graduating from Oklahoma, so he is enrolled in that class and taking that class now," Houston said. "He is still planning on being here in January, so we're excited we'll have him here at some point, but it will not be this fall."