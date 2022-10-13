East Carolina will host Memphis at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in a key American Athletic Conference matchup.
Here are a few numbers to keep in mind.
2
That’s how many touchdown passes ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers needs to pass Shane Carden as ECU’s all-time career passing touchdown leader. Ahlers has 85 touchdown passes and Carden (2011-14) has 86.
Ahlers broke Carden’s career passing numbers in last week’s loss to Tulane and became ECU’s all-time leader in passing yards with his 19-yard completion to Ryan Jones in the fourth quarter. Ahlers needed 241 yards to pass Carden and finished with 288 on 32-of-51 passing.
Carden also holds an edge in rushing scores at 24, while Ahlers has 20.
In a season full of record-breaking opportunities for the ECU quarterback, Ahlers needs five TD passes to tie AAC career leader Brady White (Memphis) in passing scores.
0
That’s how many times the Tulane defense blitzed ECU in last week’s game, per Pro Football Focus. On 58 dropbacks, Ahlers enjoyed a clean pocket 39 times and faced pressure on 19 snaps.
Ahlers completed 72 percent of his passes (26-of-36) and passed for a touchdown. He was 6-for-16 when under pressure and receivers dropped three passes in that scenario. It becomes more difficult to pass when under pressure for just about every quarterback and Ahlers is no exception. But when given time to throw, he has been steady.
Teams have been careful to not blitz too often as Ahlers has shown an ability to find the open target when fewer defenders drop into coverage. He has thrown five touchdowns against one interception when being blitzed this season.
27
Ahlers has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more this season. The passing game usually lives in the mid-distance yardage, but when given the opportunity good things have happened when the Pirates can stretch the field.
The ECU QB has connected on 12 of those 17 deep balls, and of those 12 receptions, seven have gone for touchdowns.
Ahlers was 2-for-4 with one touchdown and one interception on passes longer than 20 yards last week against Tulane.
1
ECU has only had one clean kicking game this season and it came against Campbell in Week 3. Placekicker Owen Daffer made all seven of his extra-point attempts in the blowout win over the Camels. But every other game featured some sort of miss.
The Pirates missed a field goal and an extra point against N.C. State. Daffer then went 3-for-5 in extra-point tries against Old Dominion and had one missed XP against both South Florida and Tulane. ECU also saw a missed field goal against Navy and a blocked field goal against the Green Wave.
In all, the kicking game is 20-for-25 on extra point kicks, and 5-for-8 in field goals.