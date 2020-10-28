Jayden Gardner and Lashonda Monk are American Athletic Conference preseason first-team players for East Carolina, which was picked ninth in the league in both the men's and women's basketball preseason polls.
Monk was the AAC defensive player of the year last season.
Gardner led the league in scoring (19.7 points per game), was third in rebounding (9.2) and fourth in field goal percentage (.521). He was a unanimous first-team preseason pick Wednesday entering his junior season, but the AAC preseason player of the year honor went to Houston sophomore guard Caleb Mills.
Houston was first in the poll and is looking for its third straight regular season championship. Memphis was second with 90 points -- nine behind Houston -- and followed, in order, by SMU (80), Cincinnati (77), South Florida (61), Tulsa (50), Wichita State (44), UCF (37), East Carolina (34), Temple (18), and Tulane.
After having 11 newcomers at the start of last season, the Pirates return Gardner and almost all of their production from the 2019-20 campaign that ended with an 11-20 overall record and 5-13 in the American for their most league wins since 2016-17.
"The big thing we've talked about is I think that freshman class (from last season) has matured," coach Joe Dooley said recently during the team's media day event. "I think you'll see some jumps. Brandon (Suggs) has put on some weight, Tristen (Newton) has put on 15 pounds, Charles (Coleman) has a year of experience and those guys all understand what it's like to play in the American. I think that's a big thing, because until you've seen it, you don't understand it."
ECU had a 3-15 conference record in 2018-19, when Gardner was a freshman.
Mills, a North Carolina native from Arden, led the Cougars a year ago in scoring at 13.2 points per game and was second on the team with 50 3-pointers. He was the only Houston player included Wednesday on the AAC preseason first or second team. Mills and Gardner were joined on the first team by SMU's Kendric Davis, Cincinnati guard Keith Williams and Tulsa's Brandon Rachal.
Monk led the Pirates in scoring each of the last two seasons and her school-record 125 steals last year ranked third in the country. She paced ECU to a school-record 407 steals in coach Kim McNeill's first season and became the first non-Connecticut player in American history chosen as the AAC's top defender.
“I thought last year her play on both sides of the floor proved that she was one of the best guards in this conference and obviously the rest of the coaches recognized that," McNeill said in a release.
UConn left the American for the Big East after last season. South Florida received eight first-place votes, 98 points and led the new-look AAC preseason poll, followed, in order, by UCF (79), Tulane (78) Cincinnati (73), Temple (57), Wichita State (54), Houston (49), Memphis (40), East Carolina (36), SMU (31), and Tulsa (10).