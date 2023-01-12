The East Carolina men’s basketball team had no answer for Cincinnati’s outside shooting on Thursday in an American Athletic Conference game at Fifth Third Arena.
The Pirates allowed a season-high 14 3-pointers in an 83-55 loss.
ECU (10-8, 1-4) has now lost three straight AAC games. The Pirates have played a group of tough conference teams as each was ahead of the Pirates in the league standings. They will get a chance to play a similarly struggling team next when they host South Florida at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Against Cincinnati, however, ECU never held a lead.
The Bearcats (12-6, 3-2) went 14-of-26 from 3-point range and dominated the glass by outrebounding the Pirates, 46-29. Two Cincinnati players finished with double-doubles, led by 20 points and 10 rebounds from Landers Nolley II and 11 points and 12 assists from David DeJulius.
ECU trailed 38-25 by halftime, its largest opening-half deficit of the season. The Bearcats built up the large lead behind hot shooting from beyond the arc to the tune of 10-of-14 from deep. Jeremiah Davenport, who finished with 16 points, went 4-of-7 from deep in the first half.
The Pirates weren’t able to close the gap in the second half and things really got out of hand.
The Pirates spent much of the second half trailing by more than 20 points, and they were able to draw within 70-53 with 4:07 remaining. But CIncinnati pumped up its lead and ran away with the blowout win as it went on a 13-0 run to lead by as many as 30 points with under a minute to play.
Javon Small scored a game-high 23 points for ECU. The point guard scored 17 of those points in the second half. Ezra Ausar added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Quentin Diboundje finished with nine points.
This was the first time all season that ECU failed to score at least 60 points in back-to-back games.
