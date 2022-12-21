The East Carolina men’s basketball team wasn’t going to let this one slip away. The Pirates finished Wednesday night’s game without making a field goal for more than six minutes, but their defense found a way to make it work and didn’t let High Point back into the game.

The Pirates never trailed and delivered a 60-49 win to close out the nonconference portion of the schedule with a three-game winning streak. The streak matches a season high after the team began the year with three straight wins.