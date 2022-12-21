...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
ECU's Brandon Johnson uses a shot fake from behind the arc to get around his defender during a game against Hampton earlier this season.
The East Carolina men’s basketball team wasn’t going to let this one slip away. The Pirates finished Wednesday night’s game without making a field goal for more than six minutes, but their defense found a way to make it work and didn’t let High Point back into the game.
The Pirates never trailed and delivered a 60-49 win to close out the nonconference portion of the schedule with a three-game winning streak. The streak matches a season high after the team began the year with three straight wins.
“I’m very proud of our guys in terms of their defensive focus,” ECU coach Mike Schwartz said. “Regardless of some of the ups and downs, and the ball going in the basket or not going in the basket, I thought that we were pretty locked in for 40 minutes to execute defensively.”
High Point (8-4) entered the game as a top-10 team in the nation in scoring while averaging more than 85 points per game. But the Panthers never really did find comfort on the offensive end as they shot 17-of-64 from the field, including a 2-for-25 effort from three-point range.
The Panthers’ longest scoring run in the first half was five points, as ECU was able to shut down any sort of lengthy run with buckets of its own on offense and with stingy defense on the other end that was highlighted by strong closeouts on the perimeter and active hands in passing lanes.
ECU’s Javon Small and Brandon Johnson each recorded three steals, and both said that communication and becoming more familiar with one another has helped the team’s defensive efforts.
“Coach is still really heavy on defense,” Small said. “And this past week we’ve been doing better in the gaps and talking more on the court, and that translated out there today.”
Small flirted with a triple-double and Johnson poured in a team-high 16 points with 15 rebounds to secure his sixth double-double of the season in the win. Small scored 12 points, pulled down nine rebounds and dished eight assists.
Ezra Ausar added 15 points in just over 19 minutes of action, but the freshman fouled out in the second half.
The Pirates led by as many as 19 points (60-41) with 5:40 to play in the second half and looked to put away an easy win. But ECU was largely done scoring at that point and made its last field goal of the game on Small’s layup with 6:24 remaining.
The Pirates went 1-for-16 to close the game, and Small’s bucket in the lane preceded an 0-for-11 stretch to end the game. It was the defense that had to close out the win, not the usual comeback story that the Pirates had written many times already through 13 games.
The cold spell on offense didn’t hurt the Pirates, whose extra attention to defense throughout the week played a large role in keeping the high-scoring Panthers from mounting a late comeback.
“I thought we were really connected on defense tonight,” Schwartz said. “Guys talking and helping the helper, our guys did that.”
ECU was without Benjamin Bayela and Wynston Tabbs. Bayela missed the game after showing up late to game day film sessions, Schwartz said, while Tabbs is still working his way back into the rotation.
ECU begins American Athletic Conference play at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 when it hosts Temple.