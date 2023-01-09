022422_gdr_ecubasketball-4.jpg

East Carolina's Brandon Johnson shoots the ball during a game against South Florida last season.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina men’s basketball team had three players score in double figures but didn’t find enough points or defense in the second half of a road American Athletic Conference game at Memphis.

The Pirates lost, 69-59, after being outscored by 18 points in the second half. All was going well in the opening half as ECU led 33-25 by halftime, but a massive scoring run coupled with too many ECU turnovers ended any chanced at a road win.