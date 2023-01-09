The East Carolina men’s basketball team had three players score in double figures but didn’t find enough points or defense in the second half of a road American Athletic Conference game at Memphis.
The Pirates lost, 69-59, after being outscored by 18 points in the second half. All was going well in the opening half as ECU led 33-25 by halftime, but a massive scoring run coupled with too many ECU turnovers ended any chanced at a road win.
Brandon Johnson scored a team-high 15 points, while Javon Small and RJ Felton each scored 10. Jaden Walker and Ezra Ausar each scored seven points.
Memphis got a game-high 19 points from DeAndre Williams and 14 from Kendric Davis.
ECU (10-7, 1-3 AAC) led by as many as 11 points in the first half. The scoring dried up after the break as Memphis chased down the Pirates. Ludgy Debaut finished a three-point play to give ECU a 36-29 lead with 16:56 remaining in the second.
Then things fell apart fast. ECU didn’t score again until Felton's layup at the 11:10 mark. During that stretch, Memphis erased its deficit and built its own 51-36 lead behind a 22-0 run that seemed to never end.
ECU battled, however, and drew within eight points on multiple occasions but couldn’t get any closer. Memphis (12-4, 2-1) remained undefeated at home.
The Pirates finish their two-game road trip with a road game at 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Cincinnati.