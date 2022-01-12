Vance Jackson couldn’t outscore Cincinnati by himself after all. East Carolina was glad Jackson tried anyway.
The senior turned in a career-high scoring effort, but his flurry of points from all over the floor wasn’t enough to revive the Pirates, who sleep-walked through the first half of Wednesday’s game at Cincinnati and never could recover in a 79-71 loss.
Jackson set a new career high with 35 points and added nine rebounds. He finished 13-for-24 from the floor, including making 8-of-11 3-pointers.
But his performance was the lone bright spot for ECU, which was headed toward an ugly American Athletic Conference loss without his career night.
The sluggish Pirates (10-5, 1-2 AAC) were coming off a buzzer-beating loss to Temple, and that defeat seemed to bleed into the start of Wednesday’s game as ECU trailed by as many as 23 points in the opening half.
The Bearcats (12-5, 2-2) pushed the pace in the first half and held a 16-0 advantage in fast-break points. Their shooters had the green light from beyond the arc and took advantage of good looks to shoot 6-of-11, and Cincinnati assisted on 12 of its 17 made shots.
The Bearcats’ 49 points at halftime were the most all season.
Jackson was just getting started, however, as he scored 11 of ECU’s first 15 points out of halftime. He had 22 points in the second half and poured in points consistently enough for other players to contribute late as ECU didn’t roll over in the second half.
ECU’s Tristen Newton, who had four points at halftime, finished with 11. He has now scored in double figures in every game but one this season.
Freshman Javon Small also had a nice game for the Pirates. Playing in just his fifth game, Small dished four assists and scored a career-high seven points by way of a 3-pointer and making all four of his free throws.
R.J. Felton added five points and Alanzo Frink finished with four.
The Pirates got within 75-68 with 42 seconds remaining, only to have their comeback hopes gutted by a pair of costly turnovers on back-to-back possessions. Cincinnati took advantage by scoring four points, pushing the lead back to 11 and putting the game out of reach with 19 seconds to play.
ECU returns home for two games, starting with a 4 p.m. tip on Saturday against Memphis in Greenville.