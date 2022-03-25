Mike Schwartz has arrived.
The new East Carolina men’s basketball coach, decked out in the same purple Pirates quarter-zip that he wore during an introductory Zoom press conference, was shuffled from one interview to the next on Thursday.
The former University of Tennessee associate head coach met with members of the media at ECU’s Smith-Williams Hall of Fame Area outside of the practice courts with which he will soon become quite familiar. Schwartz handled the collection of one-on-one interviews with energy and excitement.
He looked like a natural in front of TV cameras, and the 45-year-old basketball lifer spoke with confidence with microphones and recorders in his face. Having never been a head coach before accepting the ECU job last week, Schwartz was as prepared for the heavy helping of added responsibilities as his vaunted defenses had been for opposing offenses.
He credits his readiness for the new gig to having a wide range of responsibilities at various stops in his coaching career. Since 1999, he’s held titles such as coordinator of basketball operations, video coordinator, assistant coach and associate head coach.
“The head coaches I’ve worked for entrusted me with responsibilities like this,” Schwartz said. “Whether it was media, whether it was dealing with administration, whether it was putting together our schedule, budgeting. So I’ve had an opportunity, and in 23 years, I’ve had a chance to experience all of it at all different levels.”
Along with handling various duties around the fringes, Schwartz has experience building programs from under-performers to competitive squads. He credits his time at Fresno State and Miami, where in both instances the teams were moving to a new conference having struggled in their previous leagues.
He started at Miami in 2005, one year after the Hurricanes left the Big East for the ACC. Schwartz coached at Fresno State from 2011-15, and the Bulldogs left the WAC for the Mountain West Conference in 2012.
“Just about every program I’ve been a part of, all but one had been where we were going there to establish a program identity, build a program and build a culture,” he said. “The point is, I’ve been entrusted and been a part of this process building from the ground up and I’ve been lucky to work for head coaches that have given me the opportunity to do more than just coach in between the lines.”
Schwartz said he felt ready to take on a head coaching job for some time now, after gaining crucial experience coaching on a number of staffs with seven different teams. This job felt right, he said, and even though he thought there were times he was ready to take over his own team, something tugged at him to wait for the right opportunity.
“I’ve wanted to be a head coach and I felt ready for quite a while,” he said. “You hit that point when you go from, I’m ready to be a head coach and I’ll go anywhere, to I know I’m ready to be a head coach and I’m going to find the right opportunity. That’s the point where it clicks. And you just know when it happens. It’s like a good marriage. And no one else can really understand it until they experience it, and when this opportunity happened, I knew.”
A defensive-minded coach, Schwartz plans to bring those principles to Greenville. Effort and attention to detail are things players can control at all times, and he knows that defense can always show up even when shots aren’t falling.
That’s what happened in the second round of the NCAA tournament when his third-seeded Vols were upset by No. 11 Michigan. A scoring drought plagued Tennessee, which went without a field goal for more than five minutes and shot 2-for-18 from three-point range in the loss.
Fans of ECU basketball have become familiar with similar offensive stretches when the ball just doesn’t go in, and it happens to every team. That’s why Schwartz aims to build a foundation of high effort and solid defense in hopes that the Pirates might be able to better withstand those dry spells.
“You cannot count on the ball going through the basket all the time,” Schwartz said.
Time will tell how the players on the ECU roster fit into that philosophy. As the incoming coach begins to study the Pirates’ roster and formulate a plan to build the program into a consistent winner, Schwartz understands that the roster could look vastly different.
Tristen Newton, the third-leading scorer in the American Athletic Conference and ECU’s best player from last season’s 15-15 team, is a sought-after athlete who other programs are looking to poach from a Pirates team in transition.
Schwartz said he told Newton that the new staff would like him to be a part of the growth, but he understands that it may not be a perfect fit.
“I talked to him and I said, ‘Hey, Tristen. I know you’re getting pulled in a lot of different directions,’” Schwartz said. “He’s a really talented player. …. We’re going to build on the positives from the previous staff, and Tristen has a lot of positives, but there will be a new direction.
“I told Tristen, ‘We want you to be a part of that, we absolutely do.’ But at the end of the day, I don’t know if this program will be built for everyone. When they made the decision to come here, it looked different. And now with the transfer portal and the ease of transfer and how convenient it has become, we’re going to take advantage of that on our side. You never know what happens and that’s just the honest truth.”