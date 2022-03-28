...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
East Carolina’s Tristen Newton shoots over a defender during a game against Temple at Minges Coliseum on Feb. 2. Newton announced on Monday that he will enter the transfer portal to use his remaining two years of eligibility elsewhere.
East Carolina guard Tristen Newton is entering the transfer portal.
The junior tweeted on Monday that he intends to enter the portal following three seasons with the Pirates. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
“ECU, Thank you for welcoming me in with open arms,” Newton tweeted. “I want to thank my teammates and coaches because without you guys I’m no one! With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal for my last 2 years left of eligibility. Love forever Pirate Nation.
The third-year player was named to the American Athletic Conference’s All-Conference second team following the season. He averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Pirates, who finished 15-15 this past season.
After finishing the season third in the AAC in scoring and second in assists, Newton will likely be a hot target for a number of programs. He displayed an ability to create his own shot off the dribble and was the Pirates’ top scoring option at the end of games.
Newton moves well and can play without the ball, allowing teammates to become involved in the offense. That skill could make him a fit for just about any team looking for another scorer that doesn’t need to have the ball in his hands at all times.
ECU has now lost its top player to the portal in consecutive seasons after Jayden Gardner left for Virginia following the 2020-21 season. Newton’s announcement comes one year after Gardner made a similar announcement.
Incoming Pirates coach Mike Schwartz said that he had spoken with Newton about his desire to retain the talented guard, who would have been a nice player for Schwartz to have on the floor as the coach begins building his vision of the program.
But Newton’s departure doesn’t come as a huge surprise as teams tend to lose players during a regime change, which began when ECU fired coach Joe Dooley at the end of the season. And, with relaxed rules regarding transferring, Newton won’t be penalized and will be able to play right away for whatever program he hooks on with.
The Pirates will look considerably different next season. They will be without their top two leading scorers as Vance Jackson, a transfer who used his final year of eligibility this past season, is also gone. Jackson led the AAC in 3-point shooting.