The East Carolina men’s basketball team will get another shot at Cincinnati. And this time the season is on the line.
The Pirates will play the Bearcats at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament, held in Fort Worth, Texas. The winner will play top-seeded and regular-season champion Houston on Friday in the quarterfinals.
The No. 9 seed in the tournament, ECU matches up against No. 8 Cincinnati for the third time this season. Cincinnati won both meetings in the regular season, including a 79-71 win on Jan. 12 and a 60-59 win on Jan. 30.
ECU didn’t have Brandon Suggs in the most recent meeting as he was still recovering from an ankle injury that forced him to miss five games. Suggs should be well-rested as he also didn’t play in the Pirates’ regular-season finale loss to Wichita State while serving a one-game suspension that stemmed from a late-game tussle with Tulsa.
That loss to the Shockers made ECU’s road to a tournament title much tougher. A win would have awarded ECU with the No. 7 seed and placed it on the other side of the bracket, away from Houston. Instead, should the Pirates win on Thursday, they will have to go through Houston on Friday and a potential matchup with Memphis looms as the tournament continues.
As for Thursday’s game, the Pirates will have Suggs available again. Suggs contributes all over the floor and is averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Pirates will also require the production that forward Vance Jackson provided in the first two meetings.
Jackson was ECU’s best player in games against the Bearcats. The conference’s top 3-point shooter at 42 percent and the only player in the AAC to shoot at least 40 percent from deep, Jackson dropped 35 and 25 points, respectively, to lead his team.
Tristen Newton, fresh off earning second-team all-conference honors, has scored in double figures in all but two games this season. The Pirates’ third-year player finished the regular season third in the league in scoring average at 17.4 points per game. Newton was also first in free throw percentage (.874) and second in assists per game (5.0).
ECU finished the regular season with a 15-14 record, and is guaranteed at least a .500 record for the first time since the 2013-14 season (17-17). Just one win in the tournament would mean ECU would finish with a winning record for the first time since the 2012-13 season (23-12).
Cincinnati (17-14) has struggled to close out its season and entered the tournament on a five-game losing streak.
David DeJulius leads the Bearcats in scoring at 14.5 points per game, and his running mate Jeremiah Davenport is scoring 13.5 points per game. Cincinnati’s strength lies in its defense, and ranks third in the AAC in scoring defense while holding opponents to 65.9 points per game.
Scoring points will be ECU’s biggest challenge as it ranks seventh in the conference at 69 points per game. The Pirates are allowing 70.8 points per game.