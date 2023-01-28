The East Carolina men’s basketball team found its way into the win column when it snapped a five-game losing skid with a home win over Tulsa on Tuesday. Now, the Pirates are looking to string together back-to-back wins for the first time since non-conference play began when they host Wichita State at noon on Sunday.

The Pirates (11-10, 2-6 AAC) have already beaten the Shockers on the road this season in a Dec. 31 win. Sunday’s game offers a chance for the Pirates to sweep the season series.