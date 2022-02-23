It was choppy, at times stagnant, and had no discernible rhythm.
East Carolina men’s basketball coach Joe Dooley called Wednesday’s game against visiting South Florida “a tractor pull.”
“It was ugly,” the Pirates’ eighth-year coach said.
Whistles rang out often at Minges Coliseum as dozens of foul calls interrupted the flow of the game. Yet, it was at the foul line where the Pirates did their damage. Nearly half of ECU’s points came from the free-throw line in a 64-60 home win.
It didn’t matter that the Pirates weren’t keeping up with South Florida’s shooting from the field. USF shot 40 percent (25-of-63) and made nine more field goals than ECU, which shot 35 percent (16-of-46).
The Pirates (14-13, 5-10 American Athletic Conference) were able to hang around and stay competitive, despite making nine fewer shots than the Bulls because of their success at the foul line. They were keeping pace one point at a time.
ECU was sent to the line a whopping 38 times as USF committed 26 fouls.
And the Pirates are a team that can afford to play like that, as they entered as the best free-throw shooting team in the American at 75 percent, and their ability to knock down shots from the line was on display all game. The Pirates made 27 free throws, including a 14-of-17 effort in the first half.
ECU made up for its lack of field goals by knocking down the easy ones. The ones that couldn’t be guarded.
“I thought the guys did a good job once we got to the bonus of putting our head down and making them foul us again,” Dooley said.
Dooley described the types of games the Bulls try to draw opponents into as “a rock fight.” USF’s style of play involves slowing down the pace with hard fouls, limiting transition baskets and dirtying up opponents’ half-court offenses.
“We know we have a lot of stuff to work on so we’re not really happy with the win and how we played but just glad we got the dub,” ECU’s Brandon Suggs said. “It’s always better getting the win instead of going home sad, so it’s always good.”
The Bulls rank last in the AAC in a number of different offensive categories, yet their scrappy play has them allowing the second-fewest points of any team in the conference at 64.8 per game.
Before Wednesday’s game, USF was one of three teams remaining on the regular season schedule for ECU, and all three had under .500 conference records. The closing schedule represents a prime time to play solid basketball and secure wins before the conference tournament.
So the Pirates were not pleased with the way they weren’t able to pull away and bury USF at home. ECU picked up an eight-point win over the Bulls less than a week ago on Feb. 17, and thoughts of another win crept in before tip-off.
ECU’s largest lead of the game was at 17-10 with 8:38 to play in the first half, only to have that margin trimmed to a 35-34 lead by halftime.
“It’s just a mindset thing,” Suggs said. “We have to come in with a killer mindset and not take anybody for granted.”
Dooley echoed his player’s statement.
“We’re no better than anybody,” Dooley said. “There’s a handful of teams in the country that can not play their A-game against somebody (and win). And usually those teams have far superior talent. But we have to approach every game like this is it. You only get a few of these to play so you might as well value them.”
ECU used the starting lineup of Alexis Reyes, Tristen Newton, Tremont Robinson-White, Vance Jackson and Ludgy Debaut for the second time this season after the group all earned the start together for the first time this season on Sunday at Central Florida.
What this lineup does is allow Suggs to come off the bench, a role that he has embraced. His last start came on Jan. 18, the game where he injured his ankle and forced him to miss five games. He’s come off the bench and scored in double figures in four of the five games since returning from the injury.
He shared top scoring honors with Newton as each poured in 15 points. Suggs also added six rebounds, one steal and one assist.
“I love coming off the bench, actually,” Suggs said. “I’d rather come off it than start. I just like bringing the energy off the bench and helping the second team doing whatever is needed for us. I really like it. … I’m good where I’m at.”
Suggs still plays starter’s minutes. His 35:35 of game action was second only to Newton’s 37:59. Suggs and Dooley talked about the decision, and both agreed that it’s his best place to impact the game.
“I thought he’s been terrific and he’s been very, very consistent since he’s been back,” Dooley said. “He gives us a good lift. I like him coming off the bench. We all know the bench is the best motivator.”
Robinson-White added 13 points, and Jackson finished with nine. Debaut had 10 rebounds and played important defense on Bulls center Russel Tchewa, who still had a double-double with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The two 7-footers battled under the basket, and Debaut was able to hold Tchewa to two baskets in the second half after the USF big man went 4-of-5 in the opening half.
“The last three or four possessions, they couldn’t throw the ball in the post,” Dooley said of Debaut’s defense. “Those were big plays, and Ludgy did a really good job on Tchewa. Did a really good job on defense and really battled Tchewa and that helped us a lot.”
ECU hosts Tulsa at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the final home game of the season, before closing the regular season on the road at Wichita State on March 5.