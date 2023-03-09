ECU vs. Tulane

ECU’s Jaden Walker skys to the rim against Tulane’s Kevin Cross during a game earlier this season. Walker had a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists in the Pirates' AAC tournament win over South Florida on Thursday.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

Jaden Walker had to learn a new position in a hurry when East Carolina point guard Javon Small went down with an injury in a Jan. 11 game at Cincinnati.

Walker, already a strong defender, needed some time to grow into his new role with added responsibilities as the Pirates’ primary ball handler. It looks like he’s got it all figured out by now as the junior guided ECU to a 73-58 win over South Florida on Thursday in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.