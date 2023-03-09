...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ECU’s Jaden Walker skys to the rim against Tulane’s Kevin Cross during a game earlier this season. Walker had a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists in the Pirates' AAC tournament win over South Florida on Thursday.
Jaden Walker had to learn a new position in a hurry when East Carolina point guard Javon Small went down with an injury in a Jan. 11 game at Cincinnati.
Walker, already a strong defender, needed some time to grow into his new role with added responsibilities as the Pirates’ primary ball handler. It looks like he’s got it all figured out by now as the junior guided ECU to a 73-58 win over South Florida on Thursday in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.
The Pirates advanced to play No. 1 Houston at 1 p.m. in Friday’s second round.
“We took a loss when Javon Small got injured earlier in the season and I started playing point guard,” Walker said following the win. “So I had to step up.”
Walker tied a career high in assists with 10 and added 22 points with six rebounds and one steal. RJ Felton was the main beneficiary of Walker’s court vision and scored 22 points while shooting 4-of-10 from 3-point range. Felton also added seven rebounds.
Ezra Ausar and Dave Kasanganay each scored 10 points as ninth-seeded ECU (16-16) had four players finish in double figures.
There was a moment late in the game when Walker poked the ball away from the Bulls’ guard Serrel Smith Jr., and Felton hurried to scoop up the loose ball. The teammates raced the floor together and Felton found Walker for an alley-oop on the other end to give the Pirates a 70-53 lead with 2:36 remaining.
“When Javon went down, Jaden Walker had to step up in that role, step up in the (point guard) spot,” Felton said. “He’s reveling in that role and I’m learning to play off of him and we built a chemistry over the past (few) games and we’re looking to set each other up on and off the ball.”
The moment highlighted ECU’s dominant play in the second half as it crushed the Bulls with a quick transition game and strong defense. It was an inspired effort from the Pirates, who had gone 0-2 in the regular season against USF with an 11-point home loss on Jan. 15, and a 71-63 loss on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla.
“Defense is definitely what we knew we had to do to have a chance to win this game,” ECU coach Mike Schwartz said. “They’re an extremely explosive offensive team. Both our first two games we talked about that we had guarded well for a lot of the game but we had two stretches in both games where we allowed them to go on 10-0, 12-0 runs that ended up being the difference in the game. So we couldn't allow that to happen.
“And turnovers, obviously, if you could force some turnovers that's probably the number one thing you could do to stop a team from going on a run, especially if you can convert on those turnovers.”
ECU forced 14 turnovers and converted them into 19 points.
USF led by as many as 10 points on three different occasions in the first half. But the Pirates were able to close out the opening half on a 27-9 run over the final 8:08 of the half and they never trailed again.
Bulls guard Tyler Harris scored a game-high 26 points on 9-of-22 shooting. No other USF player scored in double figures nor took more than seven shots.
“You just can’t shut him down,” Schwartz said of Harris. “I mean, you can try and you’re going to do that and that was obviously our focus, but if shutting him down ends up being your barometer of success, you’re not going to come out on the positive end of that a lot because he’s that dynamic of a scorer. But what you can do is make him take shots on our terms which I thought we did that tonight.”
This was ECU’s first AAC tournament win since 2017.