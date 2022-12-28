On a night where East Carolina found more rim than net, the Pirates couldn’t overcome their shooting woes in a 59-57 home loss to Temple in their American Athletic Conference opener.
ECU shot a season-worst 27 percent from the field (16-of-59) and missed 15 free throws (20-of-35).
“Very frustrated that we weren’t able to convert on free throws and shots at the rim and that’s obviously a big deal,” Pirates coach Mike Schwartz said. “If we can put a couple more points on the board, maybe we’re able to stay within striking distance and have a chance to be in a better position at the end of the game.”
Schwartz said that the offense was working and pointed to the players’ ability to drive the lane, draw fouls and get to the foul line, but the missed shots negated that advantage.
The Pirates (9-5, 0-1 AAC) entered the game 34th in the nation in free-throw attempts at nearly 23 per game, but their percentage of makes was 260th at 67 percent.
The disparity will only grow further apart after Wednesday’s performance, and the team’s lack of ability to make foul shots on a regular basis has hurt them throughout the season.
“Overall as a team, our percentage is not real good. We’re toward the bottom of this league shooting free throws,” Schwartz said. “We have a couple of guys that are shooting Shaq-esque free-throw numbers. When you’re shooting in the 30 and 40 percent free throws, your team free-throw percentage is going to come down, especially if you’re getting to the line a decent amount. We just continue to work on it, you don’t make it bigger than it is, but you continue to work on it.”
The Pirates were battling a debilitating cold shooting stretch in the first half but were able to play enough defense to keep the Owls from pulling too far ahead. And just before the end of the half, Javon Small and Jaden Walker found the bottom of the net from deep.
ECU went more than 10 minutes without making a field goal and looked to carry that into the break. Then they exploded. Small hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 12 seconds remaining in the opening half, and Walker stole the ensuing inbound pass and got off a half-court heave at the buzzer that went through.
Walker’s shot capped an 8-0 run as the Pirates grabbed a 23-22 lead.
“It definitely gave us a lot of momentum,” Walker said, “and it helped us when we came back out to start the second half.”
The Pirates gave up that lead with 17:55 remaining and didn’t regain the lead until the 5:13 mark after a 7-0 run. That’s when Temple’s Khalif Battle took over as the Owls (7-7, 1-0) never trailed in the game’s final four minutes.
Temple played without two of its top three scorers this season in Kinston native Damian Dunn and Jamille Reynolds. The pair is averaging a combined 25.8 points per game.
Battle picked up the slack and came off the bench to score a game-high 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half.
“Khalif Battle, what he did to take the game over in the last five minutes, just a dynamic performance from him, particularly in the second half,” Schwartz said. “He’s a heck of a player.”
Walker and Brandon Johnson led ECU with 11 points apiece, while Johnson added a game-high 18 rebounds to record his seventh double-double of the season. Small finished with nine points, and it was just the second time all season the point guard failed to score double figures.
ECU continues conference play at Wichita State at 4 p.m. on Saturday.